The Russell Collection, Austin’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of Salvador Dali: The Argillet Collection. The collection is on exhibition from March 1 until March 31, 2018 and is available for acquisition at the gallery.
Saint Patrick’s Festivities at Shannon Brewery: Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day all week long with great fun and special beer releases — our 5K Walk/Run on Saturday 3/10, Irish Trivia night on 3/14, Shamrocks & Shenanigans on 3/15, movie night on 3/16, Saint Patrick’s Day celebration on 3/17 and an Irish breakfast on 3/18.
Join KGSR for its annual SXSW Live Broadcast at the W Austin benefitting Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas. With a $5 suggested donation at the door, enjoy a morning full of exclusive live interviews and performances by featured SXSW artists from Austin and beyond. Joining us on Wednesday, March 14th will be Lola Marsh, Cloves, Alice Phoebe Lou, Pale Waves, Dermot Kennedy, Jade Bird, Barns Courtney, Frank Turner, Cold War Kids. Arriving early has its perks. The first 300 guests…
Farrell Dyde Dance Theatre & Novodada present: A Multitide of Sins by Farrell Dyde “Dyde is able to haul out a vast knowledge of music, dance, modern art and drama to make them coalesce into fast-paced, often witty, organic theater.” — On Stage Magazine Farrell Dyde Dance Theatre and Novodada present Farrell Dyde in A Multitude of Sins for one night only: March 16, 2018 at 8 PM at Midtown Arts & Theatre Center Houston (Match), 3400 Main Street in…
Join us at Uncle Billy’s Brewery for a casual and informative Roundtable workshop covering all-things filmmaking! In the spirit of AFF’s popular Roundtable sessions during our Writers Conference, this event will offer exclusive and intimate access to local filmmakers, producers, distributors, and industry insiders with knowledge and experience to share. Visit different tables during the event and get one-on-one access to our esteemed guests. Attendees are encouraged to ask specific questions about the creative and business aspects of filmmaking. “Find…
If you like doing good with a side of fun competition, join United Way for Greater Austin’s Ruthless Good Scavenger Hunt! Ruthless Good is not your ordinary fundraiser. Create a team with your friends and family, then work and play together to solve clues and trivia, discover unique Austin locations and capture photos of the fun. The sooner you register, the sooner you can start earning points for your team and get a leg up on the competition! Don’t miss…
DAYtoPLAY will bring families together for a day filled with activities and discoveries geared specifically to children. Proceeds from the event will support Family Gateway’s mission to provide stability and life-changing supportive services to children and families affected by homelessness. Join us at 1 p.m. on April 7th!
Join Silver Street Studios for the 2nd Annual Houston Mac and Cheese Festival on Saturday, April 7th, 2018. 40 of Houston’s best restaurants will serve samples of their creative take on your favorite creamy snack, paired with libations, live music, local vendors, art and more! Buy tickets before they are gone! VIP – Skip the lines with event entry 1 hour earlier than General Admission (entry at 12pm), VIP lounge access, Unlimited food+drink samples and vote for People’s Choice Best…
Family Gateway will host its first family fundraiser, DAY to PLAY, presented by Bank of America, on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 1 to 4 p.m. at AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Annette Strauss Artist Square, honoring the late founder of Family Gateway, former Dallas Mayor Annette Strauss. The simple purpose of the event is to give children a day to just be kids – to make new friends and have fun while offering parents the opportunity to introduce or reinforce…
The Lone Star Legislative Summit presented by Texas Health Care Association brings Austin and Washington to East Texas. The event is co-hosted by Senator Robert Nichols and Representative Travis Clardy and produced by the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce. Discuss issues and legislation that affect East Texas with the decision makers. Topics include healthcare, energy, tourism, and education. No fee to attend panel discussions. More information coming soon about registration and cost for breakfast and lunch meetings. A schedule and…