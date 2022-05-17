Collection
2022 Primary Runoffs
Your guide to the 2022 Texas primary runoff elections.
The Latest
A Texas Cop’s Indictment Made Him a Right-wing Darling. Will It Get Him Elected?
Justin Berry was running a sleepy state House race against Ellen Troxclair before his policing at George Floyd protests came to the fore.
Read More
Bad News for George P.—Lots of Texas Republicans Just Don’t Like Bushes
Two-fifths of Texas Republicans say they would never vote for a Bush.
Democratic Voters Aren’t Behaving as if They Think Ken Paxton Is Vulnerable
Texas’s attorney general is seen as the most beatable statewide Republican, but Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski are struggling to motivate the Democratic base.
Meet the King Ranch Scion Who Wants to Be Texas Land Commissioner
Conservationist, businessman, and filmmaker Jay Kleberg offers unusual qualifications for the job.