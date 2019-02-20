Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced on Monday that his department will end the use of no-knock warrants, a controversial tactic that has come under fire in the wake of a botched drug raid in late January that left two people dead and several officers wounded.

“The no-knock warrants are going to go away like leaded gasoline in this city,” Acevedo said at a town hall meeting organized by local criminal justice activists, according to the Houston Chronicle. Acevedo added that all future requests for no-knock warrants will be subject to Acevedo’s approval. “I’m 99.9 percent sure we won’t be using them. If for some reason there would be a specific case, that would come from my office.”

The decision is the direct result of a disastrous drug raid by a veteran task force in the department’s narcotics division last month, in which four officers were injured by gunfire and a middle-aged couple with no criminal background were shot and killed in their own home by police. Prior to the raid, police had told the judge who approved their request for a no-knock warrant that an informant had bought heroin at the house and saw large quantities of the drug and guns inside, but the raid only yielded small amounts of marijuana and no heroin. Neighbors and activists immediately questioned HPD’s conduct before and during the raid, while the Houston police union framed those questions as an attack on the police.

The weeks that followed only raised more questions as more details came to light. The Chronicle originally reported that the officers on the task force had histories of violence. The newspaper quoted sources who cited the officers’s scars from past gun battles as though they were badges of honor. A former police union official called the incident “a sobering reminder of just how difficult and dangerous” the job is. Of the raid’s lead case agent, veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, Acevedo said “the only thing bigger than his body, in terms of his stature, is his courage,” adding that he is as “strong as an ox” and “tough as nails.” Mayor Sylvester Turner characterized the injured officers as a “reflection of the spirit of Houston.”

Now, the narrative has completed a 180-degree shift. Immediately after the shooting, family and neighbors of the couple killed in the raid—59-year old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year old Rhogena Nicholas—began to publicly question the department’s conduct, noting the couple showed no signs of being the dangerous drug dealers the department had made them out to be. People were searching for answers, but the lack of body cameras on the officers—along with some of them being hospitalized for injuries and unable to talk about what happened—only exasperated the public’s concern over the department’s actions during the raid. When Acevedo announced that officers found only a small amount of marijuana and no heroin in the house, it became clear that the department had killed two people and endangered its own officers for nothing.

But the biggest bombshells came last Friday, when the Chronicle examined the violent records of the officers involved through a far more critical lens than it had done immediately after the raid, and reported that the informant cited in the warrant may not even exist. Citing internal police records, the Chronicle‘s Keri Blakinger and St. John Barned-Smith wrote that Goines “had been involved in multiple shootings, racked up a smattering of written reprimands, faced several lawsuits and is currently accused of fabricating a drug deal then lying about it in court to win a conviction against a man who has long maintained he’s innocent.”

The same day, the Chronicle reported that HPD’s internal investigators found that Goines allegedly lied about using a confidential informant to buy drugs from the house. In the warrant, Goines wrote that the informant went inside and bought two bags of heroin, and told Goines there were large packages of the drug inside the home along with guns. Goines wrote in the warrant that the informant had “proven to be credible and reliable on many prior occasions.” The informant anecdote served as the main basis for the no-knock warrant, which was approved by a judge three and a half hours prior to the raid. According to the Chronicle, internal investigators have not been able to find the informant. All of Goines’s previous informants have denied that they were used in the controlled drug buy. At a press conference, Acevedo said that investigators are reviewing Goines’s past cases and conducting “a very extensive audit” of “our entire narcotics operation out there, in terms of the street level units.”

Acevedo took it a step further on Friday, saying Goines would likely face criminal charges. “We know that there’s already a crime that’s been committed,” Acevedo said. “It’s a serious crime when we prepare a document to go into somebody’s home, into the sanctity that is somebody’s home. It has to be truthful, it has to be honest, it has to be factual. We know already there’s a crime that’s been committed. There’s high probability there will be a criminal charge.”

It was an unprecedented turn of events, as law enforcement officers in Texas are rarely held accountable when no-knock raids go wrong. The controversial tactic is frequently used in Texas and often results in violence, which we wrote about earlier this month. Proponents of criminal justice reform across the country have long been calling for the practice to be eradicated. It remains unclear how often HPD utilized no-knock warrants in the past and what internal policies they have used to determine whether to employ them.

Even as Acevedo has repeatedly promised transparency and accountability following the deadly raid, his department is fighting the public release of narcotics search warrants. At a press conference earlier this month, Acevedo said that he pulled every search warrant executed by the narcotics division from January 1, 2014, through December 31, 2018, and found that out of those 1,736 search warrants, only one resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Texas Monthly filed an open records request seeking those warrants, but HPD has kicked the request to the state Attorney General’s Office, a tactic commonly used by local governments to attempt to withhold public records or simply delay their release.

While Acevedo’s decision to stop using no-knock raids is a welcome response for local activists, it comes far too late for Dennis Tuttle, Rhogena Nicholas, and however many more civilians may have been victimized by the police tactic in the past.

“I just want to see change, that’s it,” Aurora Charles, whose brother was killed during a no-knock raid in Houston in 2013, said at Monday’s town hall meeting, according to the Chronicle. “They’ve got to do their homework before they go in with these warrants.”