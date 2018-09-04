Last year, Texas A&M lured Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State with a guaranteed $75 million over ten years, the most lucrative coaching contract in college football history. Even with a season-opening win against Northwestern State last Thursday, you might think his contract and the expectations that kind of salary carries with it would weigh heavily on him. “Life is pressure,” Fisher said the morning after in College Station, by way of denial.

On this week’s National Podcast of Texas, Fisher outlines what he’s prepared to promise A&M players and fans alike, discusses why he believes recent attempts to dismiss football as “just a game” are foolhardy, and admits he didn’t know much about Aggie football culture before taking the job.