At a conference in Houston last week, U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced a national energy policy that he dubbed “the new energy realism,” saying that America was in the middle of an “incredible energy revolution.” What does that revolution look like, exactly? We talked to Writer-at-Large Michael Hardy, who was at the conference, about Perry’s new policy. Also in this episode, Senior Editor Abby Johnston talks to contributor Max Marshall about Texas-grown Brockhampton, the internet’s first boy band.

