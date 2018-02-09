Chang Díaz by Jeff Wilson

In episode six of the National Podcast of Texas, Monte Williams sits down with Texas Monthly Executive Editor Katy Vine to talk about her February story, “The Martian.” Katy recounts the remarkable career of astronaut Franklin Chang Díaz and his quest to develop a plasma drive, which might be the engine that gets us to Mars. Next, Senior Editor Abby Johnston has the first installment of a new segment called “On The Record.” Erika Wennerstrom, who sings in the band Heartless Bastards and will release her solo album debut in March, talks to Abby about the unexpected and ironic pressures of taking a break. Of course, listeners will also get to hear plenty of Erika’s distinctive sound.

