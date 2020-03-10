By Tuesday, March 3, close to 50,000 people had signed a petition requesting that Austin leaders cancel South by Southwest amid concern that festival attendees would bring COVID-19 to the city. At a press conference with city and county leaders and public health experts that day, Austin mayor Steve Adler said, “At this point, there’s no evidence that canceling SXSW makes us safer.”

But three days later, on Friday, March 6, Adler canceled South by Southwest, acknowledging that while the decision would likely impact a wide swath of the Austin economy, he was prioritizing the counsel of public health experts. In the days since, SXSW CEO Roland Swenson has revealed that his organization doesn’t have insurance that covers the cancellation and was unsure how they will keep the festival going in future years. And late Monday afternoon, the festival laid off a third of its staff, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Adler also is asking Austin to continue to support local bars and restaurants during what would have been the ten days of South by Southwest and beyond. He’s also helped launch Stand With Austin—a fund administered by Austin Community Foundation that’s designed to collect charitable donations to assist individuals and small businesses negatively impacted by the cancellation of SXSW.

Monday afternoon in Texas Monthly’s offices, just before news of the SXSW layoffs broke, we spoke to Adler for the National Podcast of Texas about his decision process, the public health concerns that led to it, and the likelihood that even without SXSW, COVID-19 will wind up in Austin.

Among the highlights: