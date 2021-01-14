As the sun began to set against the U.S. Capitol building on the evening of January 6, a Reuters photographer captured an image of the iconic structure that is likely to live in infamy. In it, a dense crowd of supporters of Donald Trump have thronged the Capitol steps, their bodies illuminated by the bright light from the explosion of police munition. Near the left side of the frame, amid a plume of white smoke, a distinct red, white, and blue flag rises from the melee. It’s not the Stars and Stripes, but a Texas flag, one of many carried by Trump supporters at the president’s “Stop the Steal” rally that day.

Texans from across the state traveled to the nation’s capital to participate in the rally, with some engaging in disruptive behavior on flights before they’d even touched down in D.C. Once there, a handful would eventually storm into the Capitol, intending to overturn the results of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. In recent days, some Texans have been arrested for entering the building, and others identified as having participated in the rally. Here are some of them.

Grapevine Police Department/AP

Larry Rendell Brock Jr.

Retired Air Force officer, Grapevine

Unlike some of his more flamboyant compatriots, Brock arrived at the Capitol in military-grade gear. Wearing an olive-green combat helmet and body armor covered in Air Force and Texas flag patches, and eventually clutching a bundle of zip-tie handcuffs, the 53-year-old rushed the U.S. Capitol building and, according to the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow, was among a group that entered Nancy Pelosi’s office. As Farrow reported, Brock was no amateur posing as a soldier. The Texas native graduated from the Air Force Academy and served in Afghanistan before retiring as a lieutenant colonel. Brock’s ex-wife contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center after identifying her former partner in an image that went viral, and he surrendered to the FBI at the Grapevine police station Sunday, the Dallas Morning News reported. He has been charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful entry and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Relatives told the New Yorker that Brock had begun espousing extreme political views—often racist ones—in recent years, though the veteran has denied being a white supremacist. Brock told the magazine that he traveled to Washington, D.C., because President Trump asked his supporters to show up. As for the zip-tie handcuffs, Brock claimed he didn’t bring them but happened to find them on the ground during the riot. “I wish I had not picked those up,” he said. “My thought process there was I would pick them up and give them to an officer when I see one.”

Brock, who worked at Hillwood Airways, a charter service in Fort Worth, could not be reached for an interview as of press time. James Fuller, the executive vice president of the company, said via email that Brock is no longer employed there.

Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP

Jenny Cudd

Floral shop owner, Midland

Until she was arrested by the FBI Monday on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area and disorderly conduct, florist and former Midland mayoral candidate Cudd continued to brag about storming the Capitol building. “I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she told NewsWest 9 two days after the riot.

Cudd, who is in her mid-thirties and had been active in Midland’s anti-mask protests this spring, had posted a livestream video of rioters storming inside the Capitol building. “We did break down Nancy Pelosi’s office door, and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera,” she says while laughing, in one clip that has gone viral. (Cudd told NewsWest 9 that she didn’t personally enter House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and that she was talking about the “patriots” when she used “we.”) In another video, uploaded while at the Capitol, Cudd said that she was “proud” of her actions that day.

“She’s never been in trouble before,” Cudd’s lawyer Don Flanary told Texas Monthly after her arrest. “She went to D.C. after she was summoned by the president to come to the speech, and she had no idea these things were going to happen.”

Texas attorney fired after posting videos from inside Capitol chaos https://t.co/VlICO0cFCM — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) January 9, 2021

Paul Davis

Lawyer, Frisco

Standing on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Davis recorded himself after law enforcement officers used tear gas to disperse the rioters. It is unclear whether he had entered the Capitol building. As of press time, the FBI is not able to confirm whether it is investigating him.

“I just got teargassed. That was not fun,” Davis said while blinking his eyes. In subsequent videos posted to his Instagram account, Davis said he was in Washington to demand an audit of the election but would accept the results of one that determined Biden had won. (The results had already been audited and upheld by scores of judges in the states whose counts were at issue.)

“If this was a legitimate election, then let us inspect it,” he said. “We’re all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this, and this is what’s happening. They’re tear gassing us. This is not acceptable.”

Later that evening, a journalist for Salon identified Davis on Twitter and tagged his employer, Goosehead Insurance. By early Thursday morning, the insurance company tweeted that it had fired him.

Davis could not be reached for an interview as of press time and has deleted his social media accounts. Before doing so, he continued to defend his actions. “I already lost my job because of the Twitter mob,” he posted, according to the Houston Chronicle. “I’m not upset. I’m thankful to be suffering for righteousness and freedom.”

NEW: A lieutenant from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in San Antonio is under FBI investigation after posting photos from the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. "aside from my kids, this was, indeed, the best day of my life," she wrote. https://t.co/Af9velz8JF by @dilloncollier pic.twitter.com/9W0zsjQ9x1 — Kolten Parker (@KoltenParker) January 7, 2021

Roxanne Mathai

Sheriff’s deputy, San Antonio

Bexar County sheriff’s Lieutenant Mathai was on administrative leave when she donned a red, white, and blue face mask and posed for selfies amid the rioters near the Capitol. “Not gonna lie … aside from my kids, this was, indeed, the best day of my life. And it’s not over yet,” the 46-year-old posted on Facebook that afternoon. Not long after, she posted again, saying that she was part of the crowd near the Capitol stairs but that she wasn’t inside. “Not catching a case,” she wrote, seeming to suggest that she didn’t want to face any legal repercussions for her involvement at the rally. But by 6:30 a.m. the next day, her photos and videos had made their way to the social media inbox of Bexar sheriff Javier Salazar, who immediately sent the posts to the FBI’s San Antonio division and launched an internal investigation. The FBI has not charged Mathai.

“I do not condone any violence from any side,” Mathai posted on Facebook after the riot. “I do NOT condone going into the Capitol at all.” Mathai’s lawyer, Hector Cortes, maintains that his client didn’t break any laws at the Capitol. He says the closest Mathai got to the building was the lawn, that while there she was unaware of the attacks against law enforcement, and that she didn’t break the emergency curfew that Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the day of the riots.

The sheriff’s department already had a separate internal investigation underway into whether the lieutenant had an “inappropriate relationship” with an inmate in custody at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in Mathai’s leave. (Mathai was the inmate’s legal guardian for several years while he was in high school, and he repeatedly tried to contact her while he was in custody, spurring the investigation, Cortes said. The sheriff’s department confirmed the allegation against Mathai is not sexual in nature and that she hadn’t been working since October 2020.) Salazar has indicated that he does not want her to return to the department. “She hasn’t stepped foot in this building since October 22 of last year, and quite frankly, [while] it may be too early to call for sure, my intent right now is that she never steps foot in this building again,” the sheriff said in a press conference the day after the riot.

Today was a great example of what America is all about. pic.twitter.com/67D7C8TC5A — dotJenna – Jenna Ryan Realty (@dotjenna) January 7, 2021

Jenna Ryan

Real estate broker, Frisco

After flying from Denton to Washington, D.C., on a private jet with a few friends Tuesday, Ryan had “one of the best days” of her life live streaming the mob on Facebook and Twitter. The 45-year-old flashed a peace sign while posing next to a broken Capitol window, but says she didn’t enter the building. “Window at The capital,” she tweeted. “And if the news doesn’t stop lying about us we’re going to come after their studios next.”

In the days following January 6, Ryan’s pictures and videos went viral with many sharing her posts with the FBI. The bureau did not confirm whether it is investigating the real estate broker. (Ryan told Texas Monthly she had not been contacted by the FBI.) Two days after the riot, she released a statement on Facebook saying that she didn’t condone violence. “Unfortunately, what I believed to be a peaceful political march turned into a violent protest,” she said, despite being recorded on her livestream saying that she and other rioters would be “breaking those windows” and “deal[ing] with the tear bombs.”

Ryan wrote Texas Monthly that she has received “thousands and thousands of death threats” in the past week and has closed her real estate business, taken down her website, and changed her phone number, adding that her publisher has canceled her deal for a self-help book that was set to publish in February. “Still I am a survivor and I will rise above this Stronger than ever in all of my businesses. I’m taking considerable losses, however, I will rise again. God bless the USA.”