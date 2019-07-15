Usually a soft-spoken lawmaker, Congressman Al Green, D-Houston, is launching his third formal effort to impeach President Donald Trump after he targeted four congresswomen with racist tweets on Sunday. Green announced today he would again force a House vote on the president’s impeachment by the end of July.

“The President of the United States is a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, as well as an invidious prevaricator,” Green said Monday. “To say that Donald John Trump is unfit for the Office of the President of the United States is an understatement.”

Green has twice before secured impeachment votes, in 2017 and again in 2018, losing by a wide margin each time in what was then a Republican-controlled House. In January 2018, 66 Democrats voted for impeachment. Green told Texas Monthly that it was “a lonely mission.”

But Democrats now control the House, and younger, progressive members are clashing with their leadership over impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argues that the Republican-controlled Senate would never convict Trump even if the House successfully impeached the president, making the process futile.

Green counters that the stakes are too high to get hung up on the political machinations of the day. “So we have to wait until we get a Senate that agrees before the House will act?” he said. “That’s not the way the framers of the Constitution intended for the system to function. They gave the House the authority to impeach, and then the Senate, with the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding, can make a decision about whether the president will be condemned. We have to do our job. And then we’ll see what the Senate will do.“

The vote in the House, Green said, “will be a vote of conscience. And on these kinds of votes, we let people vote their convictions and their conscience.”

There are now more than eighty House Democrats who have said publicly they support impeaching Trump, including five Texans—Lloyd Doggett of Austin, who was the most recent to announce his decision; Joaquin Castro of San Antonio; Veronica Escobar of El Paso; Filemon Vela of Brownsville and Green. (There is one independent, former GOP representative Justin Amash of Michigan, who also supports impeachment.)

Green told Texas Monthly a few weeks ago that he was poised to force a vote again on impeachment, but wasn’t sure when he would act. Then came Trump’s tweets telling four freshmen Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back” to the countries they came from. After an outcry from Democrats, Trump followed up on Monday, saying the four women should apologize to him for the terrible things they’d said about him.

Green hastily called a press conference Monday in Houston. “I believe there is a moral imperative to look racism, bigotry, misogyny, and hate in the face and rebuke it; to convey to our children that this type of behavior is unacceptable and that these beliefs are not welcome in the United States of America,” Green said at the press conference.