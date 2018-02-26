FM Kitchen & Bar

We hear tell the crowds come for the burgers. We fact-checked that one weekday lunch hour with the Cooper (queso, bacon, tomato, and secret sauce) and the Piggy Blue (blue cheese, bacon, and barbecue pulled pork), both of which were perfectly assembled and cooked and correctly sized for the human hand. It’s hard to imagine how a better burger could be built. And the sides of fries and tater tots did not disappoint. Not a burger fan? Go with the chicken-fried steak, the runner-up crowd pleaser, or the enormous Cobb salad. Finish with a thick banana split shake, laced with caramel and topped with peanuts and chocolate bits.