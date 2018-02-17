Silo Prime

Patrick Richardson–owned restaurants are growing exponentially these days: Silo Prime is the latest, a sleek second dining room in the Fairmount Hotel. Replicating the subdued, almost monochromatic modern feel of other Silo venues, Prime (which shares an outdoor courtyard with sister spot Nonna Osteria) puts the focus on meat (although the signature Silo chicken-fried oysters are still a must). A frisée salad with bacon and a poached egg started us out on the right track. The 14-ounce ribeye was everything a steak should be, balancing flavor and tenderness, while Australian lamb chops got high marks for a moist peppery rub and mint pesto. The dessert menu is limited, with a heavy focus on after-dinner drinks and port.