The Grove

If panoptic ambience, a capricious style, and variety were the only traits to be considered for a good review, the Grove would triumph and then some. The eatery certainly has its fans, but our experiences lately have been more hit or miss. The bar consistently offers up unusual and excellent craft cocktails, but the food has been so-so on more visits than not. A recent Friday night’s visit began with a long wait, which we courageously braved in the bar, which is reminiscent of both a plantation house’s front parlor and Amsterdam’s Club LV. We were pacified by the meat and cheese board, which was accompanied by fresh fruit, but we could not give the maple-roasted duck as much of a nod, as the maple flavor was overdone—though not as much as the bird. The pecan-crusted salmon was more promising, as were the family-style sides of crispy brussels sprouts and creamy macaroni and cheese.