Forever 21 Launches a Selena Collection in Honor of the Tejano Madonna

By 1995, Selena Quintanilla was known not just for her music, but for her iconic fashion, earning her the nickname the “Tejano Madonna.” Now, 22 years after the premiere of Gregory Nava’s Selena biopic, her fans will be able to wear a piece of her style with Forever 21’s new collection “The White Rose.”

Launched this week in honor of the film’s anniversary and Selena’s legacy, the limited-edition collection features clothing for men and women and retails between $7 to $40. The clothing retailer previously carried a few Selena products in their stores, but in a statement provided to Texas Monthly, a representative said the company decided to expand it to a full capsule to keep up with demand.

“As an artist, Selena is a legend that resonates so deeply with our customers. We have Selena product in our stores on a constant basis, and they are some of our highest performing styles. Because of this, we wanted to do something special and launch a collaboration with her to give our fans what they want.”