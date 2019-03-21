Style & Design

Forever 21 Launches a Selena Collection in Honor of the Tejano Madonna

Launched on the anniversary of the ’Selena’ biopic, the Forever 21 collection features versions of the singer’s staples.

By
ccardenas
Date
Mar 21, 2019
Notes
A Selena sweatshirt from the Forever 21 collection

Courtesy of Forever 21

By 1995, Selena Quintanilla was known not just for her music, but for her iconic fashion, earning her the nickname the “Tejano Madonna.” Now, 22 years after the premiere of Gregory Nava’s Selena biopic, her fans will be able to wear a piece of her style with Forever 21’s new collection “The White Rose.”

Launched this week in honor of the film’s anniversary and Selena’s legacy, the limited-edition collection features clothing for men and women and retails between $7 to $40. The clothing retailer previously carried a few Selena products in their stores, but in a statement provided to Texas Monthly, a representative said the company decided to expand it to a full capsule to keep up with demand.

“As an artist, Selena is a legend that resonates so deeply with our customers. We have Selena product in our stores on a constant basis, and they are some of our highest performing styles. Because of this, we wanted to do something special and launch a collaboration with her to give our fans what they want.” 

Courtesy of Forever 21

Courtesy of Forever 21

Left:

Courtesy of Forever 21

Right:

Courtesy of Forever 21

Many pieces in the collection are nods to 1990s staples of Selena’s wardrobe, which have remained as timeless as the singer herself. High-waisted jeans and cropped denim jackets can be paired with fringe belts and western boots. Bandana print items, bamboo hoop earrings, and graphic tees with text in Old English font are not only reminiscent of Selena’s wardrobe, they’re instantly recognizable aspects of the Mexican-American style she brought to the mainstream.

Other pieces are clear references to iconic style moments in the singer’s life. A royal purple tie-front top is an approachable version of the glittery, show-stopping jumpsuit Selena wore for her final performance at the Houston Rodeo in 1995. A few graphic tees and hoodies also feature photos of her outfits, like the all-white ensemble she wore to perform at the Astrodome in 1994. But two of the most recognizable pieces in the collection are her signature newsboy cap and the accessorized bralettes or bustiers she became known for (which were famously memorialized by the character of her father in Selena.)

Just two years before Selena’s death, she opened up Selena Etc. in Corpus Christi and San Antonio, a beauty salon and boutique that allowed her to sell some of her own clothing designs and capitalize on her interest in fashion. Both locations eventually closed after her death, but through this collection, it feels like Selena finally has the chance to have her clothes sold everywhere.

Tags: selena

