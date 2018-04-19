Style & Design

His Boots Were Made for the Pope, Rockers, and Fellow Texans

Soul man: El Paso’s Tomasso Arditti has crafted custom, high-end boots for many famous feet.

By
Lauren Smith Ford
Issue
May 2018
Share
Notes

Tomasso Arditti, bootmaker.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

This article originally appeared in the May 2018 issue with the headline “Sole Man.”

Growing up, Tomasso Arditti, now 47, admired the impeccable alligator shoes worn by his Italian grandfather, an El Paso businessman. So when Arditti’s plans for law school didn’t work out, he asked a local bootmaker to teach him the craft in 1998. Arditti has become known for his high-end custom cowboy boots, making them for the likes of rocker Marilyn Manson, Mikhail Gorbachev, and Pope Francis. He specializes in the “timeless, classic” alligator leather he was drawn to as a boy, but he’s also stretched his creativity to extremes; one $25,000 style features shafts hand-gilded in 23.5-karat gold. “If I had become a lawyer, I wouldn’t get to design, dream, and create every day,” he says. 

Traditional full alligator belly boots in cognac ($4,950), on top of boot molds used by Arditti.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 5 Photos

Pedro Blanco cuts a hippopotamus hide for a pair of custom boots.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 5 Photos

Arditti’s Landis sole stitching machine is used to lock the boot’s outsole to its insole by sowing the outsole to the welt.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 5 Photos

American alligator boots with hand-tooled and 23.5-karat gold gilt shafts ($25,000; limited production of 25 pairs).

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 5 Photos

Genuine natural python ankle boots ($1,295).

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

View Slideshow 5 Photos

His Boots Were Made for the Pope, Rockers, and Fellow Texans

Traditional full alligator belly boots in cognac ($4,950), on top of boot molds used by Arditti.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Pedro Blanco cuts a hippopotamus hide for a pair of custom boots.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Arditti’s Landis sole stitching machine is used to lock the boot’s outsole to its insole by sowing the outsole to the welt.

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

American alligator boots with hand-tooled and 23.5-karat gold gilt shafts ($25,000; limited production of 25 pairs).

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Genuine natural python ankle boots ($1,295).

Photograph by Jeff Wilson

Trending

  1. Newly Discovered Cemetery Vindicates Sugar Land Activist

    April 13, 2018 By Michael Hardy

  2. Barbara Bush Had a Good Life But a Hard One

    April 17, 2018 By Mimi Swartz

  3. Women’s Adventure Group Brings Vintage Trailers to Round Top

    April 16, 2018 By Lauren Smith Ford

Share
Tags: Fashion, Style, cowboy boots, Pope Francis, tomasso arditti

Comments

Recommended

01
Jerry Jones Met With The Pope

By Dan Solomon

02
Texas on My Feet

By Brad Cooper

03
vintage trailers
Women’s Adventure Group Brings Vintage Trailers to Round Top

By Lauren Smith Ford

04
A fan attending the unveiling of the Selena wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds on August 30, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Selena Air Fresheners, Spoons, and Other Handmade Ways to Celebrate La Reina’s Birthday

By Dan Solomon

05
Tim Duncan and Jason Pena
Tim Duncan Has a Car Story for You

By Michael Hall

06
Why San Antonio Is the Best City in Texas for Artists

By John Nova Lomax

07
Five Finds
Five Finds: Stylish Cafe, Hamilton Shirts for Women

By Lauren Smith Ford

08
Dressed to Kilt Mattress Mack
At Dressed to Kilt, Honoree Mattress Mack Walked the Runway

By Texas Monthly

09
Chad Isham
A Ranch House Made for One

By Lauren Smith Ford

10
Round Top
Ten Finds from the Round Top Antiques Fair

By Lauren Smith Ford

11
Arthur Palacios in Isabella Court
The Old World Charms of Houston’s Isabella Court

By Lauren Smith Ford

12
Five Finds
Five Finds: ‘Black Panther’ Wrap, a Dream Home Near Big Bend, and More

By Lauren Smith Ford

Latest

Poll Says Texans Support Sending Troops to the Border

By Leif Reigstad

Paula Forbes Shows How to Make Austin’s Best Dishes In Your Own Kitchen

By Stephanie Adeline

His Boots Were Made for the Pope, Rockers, and Fellow Texans

By Lauren Smith Ford

Seeing the Lone Star State From a Seat on the Texas Eagle

By James Jeffrey

Little-Known Beto O’Rourke Is Nipping at Ted Cruz’s Heels

By R.G. Ratcliffe

The Snakebite That Almost Killed My Cat

By Sterry Butcher

Meanwhile, in Texas

By Leif Reigstad

Mothers in Peril

By Ricardo Nuila

The Doting Father Who Robbed Armored Cars

By Skip Hollandsworth

‘I Really Did Kill Those Babies’

By Peter Elkind

Inventive Cocktails for Cinco de Mayo

By Jessica Dupuy

Traveling 130 Miles Along the Northeast Texas Trail

By Wes Ferguson

Texas Monthly