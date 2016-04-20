bob Wills
The Texanist

Apr 20, 2016 By David Courtney

Forget about Batman vs. Superman. Our advice columnist referees spring vs. fall, Strait vs. Wills, Oatmeal vs. Bacon, and restaurant vs. patron.
The Music Drive

Jan 21, 2013 By Joe Nick Patoski

ROUTE: Turkey to Lubbock  (the long way) DISTANCE: 366 miles NUMBER OF COUNTIES: 13 WHAT TO LISTEN TO: Buddy Holly’s That’ll Be the Day and  Waylon Jennings’s Ol’ Waylon West Texas is the Texas of wide-open spaces, but it is also the Texas of music giants, starting…

Bob Wills

Jan 20, 2013 By Anne Dingus

Which future Texas governor hired Bob Wills to play on his Fort Worth radio show?
Ray Benson

Jan 20, 2013 By Evan Smith

“I’m a personality and a singer—that’s how I make my living—but I’m always a guitar player.”

Wyatt’s World

Jan 20, 2013 By Jordan Breal

Thirty years after he took his first photograph for us—of charming kook Stanley Marsh 3—contributing photographer Wyatt McSpadden looks back on his extraordinary career and tells the stories behind some of our favorite images.

Music Clubs

Jan 20, 2013 By Michael Hall

Old country and western in Mingus, zippy zydeco in Bridge City: The shows always go on at these ten tuneful spots.

Hotels

Jan 20, 2013 By Suzy Banks

Big, breezy porches in Port Aransas, the only heated pool for miles in Marathon: You’ll get more than just a bed and breakfast at these ten appealing places to stay.

