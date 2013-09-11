Jim McLennan

Interview: Jim McLennan of Hashknife on the Chisholm

Sep 11, 2013 By Daniel Vaughn

Big Jim with his smoker. Photo by Nicholas McWhirter Owner/Pitmaster: Hashknife on the Chisholm, opened 2006 Age: 51 Smoker: Gas-fired Rotisserie Smoker Wood: Oak and pecan Jim McLennan and his wife have run a barbecue joint at the southwest corner of highways 281 and 284 for over a decade. Shortly after he bought…
Hashknife on the Chisholm

May 16, 2013 By Texas Monthly

Staunch traditionalists who refuse to eat meat that’s been smoked in a gas-fired pit should drive right on past this remote joint just north of Mineral Wells without stopping. That way, there’ll be more of the smoky brisket—cut into thick, beautifully fatty slices—for the rest of us. And the ribs,…

Hashknife on the Chisholm

Aug 11, 2009 By Daniel Vaughn

This joint has been on my list for a long time. Back in June 2008 Texas Monthly’s “Top 50 BBQ Joints” listed Hashknife on the Chisholm, and a name like that really piqued my attention. Peadenville is barely a blip on the map at the crossroads of two…

