We all knew it. Now we're vindicated.
NFL
The former A&M star appeared on ’Good Morning America’ on Monday to ask for a second chance.
Why is the former University of Houston star suddenly playing like the best quarterback in the league in his seventh season?
The maverick owner has long done things his own way, but his latest challenge to the NFL is his boldest yet.
Jerry Jones’s stadium will host the 2018 NFL Draft for the first time.
Historic rivalries in the NFC East may carry tradition, but no team has the Boys’ number like the Green Bay Packers.
Nate Boyer, a six-year Army vet who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, inspired the idea of taking a knee.
The Cowboys’ leading rusher may miss the first six games of the year.
The pontiff did not weigh in on if Dez caught the ball during the 2015 playoff game against the Green Bay Packers (but come on, it was a catch).
The NFL Network’s list of the top 100 players in the league ranks the Houston hero a lot lower than he was a year ago.