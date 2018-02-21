The Culture

Featured

The Latest

See All

Music

Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves Has a Surprise for Nashville

Feb 21, 2018 By Skip Hollandsworth

Kacey Musgraves wrinkles her nose as she looks at a text message that has just come in. It is a mid-November afternoon. We are sitting in a dressing room at the Fox Theatre, in Midtown Atlanta, where she will be performing in a few hours. Musgraves is barefoot, her thick black hair falling straight down her back. She wears a tiny silver nose ring and what she describes as her… Read Story

Screens

See All
Paula Prentiss
Happy Birthday, Paula Prentiss

Feb 21, 2018 By Tom Carson

On a pilgrimage to Beverly Hills, a lifelong fan learns that his favorite actress is every bit as charming at eighty as she was half a century ago.

Paul Sparks plays Branch Davidian Steve Schneider in 'Waco'.
Faith and Reason Reach a Deadlock in ‘Waco’

Feb 16, 2018 By Jodi Walker

The series smartly relays the fundamental deadlock between the Branch Davidian's beliefs and the FBI's negotiation tactics not through each party's most polarizing characters, but through their most reasonable middlemen.

Art

See All

Sports

See All

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly