This week, Dallas’s NBC 5 shared a brief clip from a broadcast about a new face-mask invention. It supposedly allows people to eat even as they practice recommended behaviors intended to protect others from any virus particles that may escape from their mouths. Here is the version of it that appeared on Twitter, much to the consternation of the social media platform’s users:

Inventors developed a coronavirus mask that lets you eat without taking it off. Squeeze a lever and it opens a slot so you can go at it like Pac-Man. Inventors say the mask lets you can dine out with friends without taking your mask off. https://t.co/pflatss4Cf pic.twitter.com/xo18FMx9c2 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 19, 2020

There are many good questions to ask after joining the 2.74 million viewers who have watched the nine-second clip. Because we are still quarantining, we have time to ask them all. Here is what we would like to know:

Is this for real? Is that guy wearing pajamas? Did he color-coordinate his pajamas to match his mask? Did you know that the human mouth looks way weirder if you strap a goofy duck-bill apparatus around it? What is he eating? Is that chicken? I think maybe that’s chicken? Can you imagine making this mask, putting on your best pair of jammies, picking a spot in your house in front of your trophy case, and then filming yourself eating bacon or whatever that is, and then sending it out to the news? Would you be willing to be seen out in public if you and your friends all had to wear these masks? Seriously, is this a prank?

Now let’s take them one by one.