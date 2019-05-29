Globe-Trotting DJ Spencer Brown’s Unique Form of Stress Management

I still remember watching Spencer Bruno’s first-ever DJ set. It was our Dallas private school’s end-of-eighth-grade mixer, held in a classmate’s backyard, and he jittered onstage in plastic sunglasses and played clean versions of Lil Jon songs. Back at school, Spencer was an anxious weirdo who worked off nervous energy by drumming on the table during class, and I was too, so we were friends. In ninth grade we formed a two-person rock band called the Stupid Freshmen. Sophomore year, when he quit our band to DJ under the name $pen¢a and produce a kind of electronic dance music called dubstep, I thought he’d made a huge mistake.

After he left the Freshmen, Spencer stayed home most weekends to create dubstep tracks on his laptop. Within weeks he was releasing songs on YouTube. Within months he was one of the Metroplex’s most sought-after bar mitzvah DJs. Now, ten years later, he tours the world under the name Spencer Brown, playing his original techno and house songs to thousands of people at a time. Last year he released an album that hit number one on several dance-music charts, and even now he’s still too kind to remind me that he did not, in fact, make a huge mistake.

At the end of March, as he was finishing recording his second LP, Spencer invited me to join him at Miami Music Week, a SXSW-like archipelago of dance-music beach parties, pool parties, boat parties, and networking barbecues. When I landed at Miami International, Spencer was waiting at the gate. He wore all black, including his socks, headphones, and sunglasses.

“Thanks for not making fun of me for wearing sunglasses in the airport,” he said. “I need them to remain anonymous.” I laughed at his joke, but then he took them off, and a guy fifteen feet away shouted, “Spencer Brown!”

After Spencer posed for a selfie with the fan and put his sunglasses back on, we took a Lyft to his Airbnb. In the car he thumbed through dozens of Instagram direct messages he’d received that day from strangers. Last year he had to change his phone number (“Getting hundreds of texts a day made me anxious, mate”), and recently the man who had been given his old number complained that he still gets flooded with texts from Spencer Brown fans.

Spencer’s fan base has been expanding rapidly since he left the Stupid Freshmen, but the chaos has really accelerated recently. While we were in high school, the wildly popular producer Skrillex played Spencer’s dubstep songs to festival crowds. While Spencer studied at Duke, he opened arena shows for Swedish megastar Avicii, mixing together pop-leaning songs that he created on his laptop in the school library. Today, Spencer releases his tracks through high-profile dance labels, and he’s often billed at shows as a main attraction. The day after I arrived in Florida, he was scheduled to play his first-ever Miami Music Week headlining show.

Brown's biggest club hit when he was still in high school was a dubstep track built around an expletive viral clip of television broadcaster Bill O'Reilly yelling, "Do it live!"

In some ways, Spencer’s rise has been the result of excellent timing. A decade ago, when he was working as $pen¢a, electronic dance music was being rebranded into the friendlier, all-caps EDM, and the formerly freaks-and-geeks scene was transforming into a massively efficient profit center. In 2014, not long after Spencer started touring with him, Avicii made $28 million.

But there’s also a counterintuitive aspect to Spencer’s rise. By the time he graduated Duke, in 2016, and moved to San Francisco, he didn’t want to chase EDM stardom anymore. He dropped his manager and stopped making Top 40–yearning songs, and he started building a more specific fan base through his live shows and by releasing darker songs and more ethereal songs. Part of his motivation was aesthetic; he’s always liked the slightly freaks-and-geeks stuff best. But the shift was also for the sake of his own mental health. On the road with Avicii, Spencer saw how fame can mangle someone who already suffers from anxiety. And in 2016, Avicii, beset by the stress of being in the limelight, retired from touring at age 26.

The morning after my arrival, Spencer ventured out to find coffee and take Snapchats promoting his shows. Then he opened his laptop and prepped for the headline gig, an open-air concert that would start before dusk and extend “into the darkness.” Spencer’s DJ sets are pretty distinctive—in contrast with most DJs, who mix in tracks by other artists, he usually pulls only from his own songs—and on this tour he’s playing over 200 unreleased original tracks. He clicked on the file for a song he’d finished on the plane and dragged it into a folder he’d made for the set. “I don’t know what the crowd is going to be like; I don’t know what the vibe is going to be like,” he said. “I’m going to go in with somewhere between 100 to 120 originals and then just wing it.”

In the early evening, we walked over to Barter, a covered open-air venue with a cloudy view of downtown. The promoter seated us at a table against the back wall where we could hang out before Spencer’s set began, and rain started drizzling off the roof. The show had apparently sold over three hundred tickets, but minutes before the music was supposed to begin, there were only twenty people there, and nearly all of them were staring at Spencer, who was slightly fidgeting. He kept glancing at a few hovering onlookers, and he eventually asked me and his tour manager for the Miami shows, James Lenihan, to sit on either side of him. On the bench, he toggled between the morning’s Instagram and Facebook comments about that night’s upcoming set, and he kept telling James he was afraid that the rain would stop other people from showing up.

When Qrion, the opening DJ from Japan, walked onstage at 4 p.m., there were maybe twelve people on the dance floor. Just as many fans lingered around our table, and a few of them were inching toward Spencer. He leaned over, cupped his hands, and asked me to tell any approaching fans that there would be a meet and greet after the show. When the rain started coming in sideways and streaming through a hole in the roof, he gripped his vodka cranberry. For the next ten or fifteen minutes, he didn’t say much; he mostly watched his feet tap on the floor.

Spencer has been anxious since at least middle school. He’s fought it by meditating, by playing baseball, and by turning his anxieties into comedy (when we had a substitute teacher, he’d sometimes pretend to be a panicked, face-fanning alter ego named Glenn). Mostly, though, he’s fought it by making music. But as I watched him look at his tapping feet, I wondered if becoming a semi-famous musician was making his anxiety worse.