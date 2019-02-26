Kacey Musgraves is having a very good month. She’s in the midst of a sold-out tour, she claimed the Album of the Year award at the Grammys, she presented at the Oscars (wearing a meme-worthy dress), and she just got back to Texas for a triumphant homecoming at the Houston Rodeo.

The hottest singer in country music didn’t just treat the rodeo audience to a selection of hits from her blockbuster Golden Hour. Instead, her set catered to a crowd that both has deep ties to country music and is decidedly Texan. Accordingly, the set list broke in two directions. In addition to bringing back some of the covers she’s performed throughout the Golden Hour tour, including Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” and the Brooks & Dunn classic “Neon Moon,” she debuted a new cover of another all-time classic: Selena’s “Como La Flor.”

The quality of the video leaves something to be desired, but nobody was anticipating an Instagram-worthy moment in which the newly crowned Queen of Country paid a heartfelt tribute to the now-and-forever Queen of Cumbia. We’re just grateful that we’re able to see her sing (accompanied by an ecstatic crowd).

Of course, this isn’t the first time an anglophone artist decided to bust out a version of “Como La Flor” for a shocked audience. San Antonio native Ally Brooke, of girl group Fifth Harmony, played the song at the end of a performance by the group in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2016, and it’s popped up in set lists for shows in Mexico by artists like EDM DJ Diplo and indie rockers HAIM over the years. But Kacey, as a true Texas original, brought her home. For Kacey, carving a path as one of the iconic first-name-only artists in music means not just striving to do justice to Dolly, Tammy, Reba, and Shania but to Selena too.