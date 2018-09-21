The Culture

Randal Ford on Photographing ‘The Animal Kingdom’

For his latest book, photographer Randal Ford took a walk on the wild(life) side.

By
Charley Locke
Issue
October 2018
Share
Notes
Dexter the mountain lion, photographed by Ford in studio.
Like with any Hollywood-trained big cats, Dexter the mountain lion came to the studio with a handler who fed him snacks during the shoot. “Raw chunks of chicken breast are like work mode for these big cats,” says Ford. “The biggest reward is a chicken drumstick—that’s the in-studio treat.”

Photograph by Randal Ford

This article originally appeared in the October 2018 issue with the headline “Animal Magnetism.”

Austin-based photographer Randal Ford started the sessions for his latest portrait collection as he always does. He spent a few minutes getting to know his subjects, made sure they were comfortable, and ensured that there were snacks on hand: some marshmallows, a pawful of nuts, maybe a raw chicken carcass.

The focus of Ford’s most recent body of work, after all, wasn’t on humans. For The Animal Kingdom: A Collection of Portraits (Rizzoli), the photographer—who has shot more than twenty covers for Texas Monthly—created portraits of over a hundred different beasts and critters, from horny toads to Longhorns. But these aren’t typical National Geographic–style images. “I wanted to use my lighting in studio to create a certain polish and beautiful aesthetic that you can’t do when photographing an animal in the wild,” Ford says. The resulting likenesses are vivid and strikingly personal, as if the animals are introducing themselves.

A decade ago, Ford found himself taking photos of cows in studio for the magazine Dairy Today. “These pictures really became portraits of the cows, showing their personality and coming to life, in a way,” he says. “I figured that if I could show the personality of a cow, I could also do it with other animals.” Then, in 2014, Ford photographed some dogs and cats for an advertising campaign.

Soon after, Ford decided to go for what he referred to as the “Wizard of Oz trifecta,” and an animal trainer in L.A. introduced him to a lion, a tiger, and a bear. “The experience of standing four feet in front of a big cat is truly tangible,” says Ford. “You could feel their power and their magnificence and their grace. It was just unbelievable.”

He had caught the bug. Over the next four years, Ford traveled across the country, gradually ticking off animals from his dream shot list. There was Yohan, a cheetah who lives at a wildlife sanctuary outside Dunlap, California; Walter, a great horned owl and a resident of Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center; and Perry, a two-toed sloth who hangs with his owner in Mineola, Texas. Sadly, a polar bear and a roadrunner were out of reach.

The project led him to a community of primate handlers, an armadillo racer, and folks devoted to unusual creatures. Often, Ford’s growing network of animal lovers would help him track down an elusive subject: the owner of a Longhorn knew someone with a white buffalo; a dog trainer led him to a black goat. Sometimes, those cross-species introductions happened under the same roof. “A lady in North Texas had rescued a baby skunk and removed the skunk glands,” he says. “All of a sudden, she had a pet skunk in addition to her pet squirrel.” (According to Ford, Bandit the skunk and Merle the squirrel get along just fine.)

In this shot of a fellow Austin local, Ford focused on the subtle curvature of Isaac’s iridescent neck. “It would have been so amazing if we could get him to actually open his feathers out,” says Ford. “Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, but I was happy to get these beautiful, bright blue details.”

Photograph by Randal Ford

Luna the duckling was only two weeks old when Ford captured her image. “It was one of those shoots where they just give you one or two looks,” he says. “You have to be prepared for that split second when they give you something that could connect with the audience.”

Photograph by Randal Ford

When he started photographing Rupert, who won Best in Show at the Texas State Fair, Ford couldn’t figure out how to get the pig to lift his head off the ground. Luckily, Rupert’s owner had a trick: marshmallows. “He was going to town on this bucket of marshmallows,” Ford recalls. “They’d give him a bit and pull it out, and I would shoot in between.”

Photograph by Randal Ford

Ford photographed Walter, a great horned owl, at the Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University. “Owls are always so expressive, it’s unreal,” says Ford.

Photograph by Randal Ford

When Merle came into the studio, he had a hard time sitting still. Ford figured some nuts would center him, but the squirrel’s owner didn't have any snacks on hand. Luckily, Ford thought fast and grabbed the remnants of a bag of shelled pistachios from his car. “We set a pistachio on the table I was shooting him on, and he went to town on it,” says Ford. “I think it was unsalted.”

Photograph by Randal Ford

The aforementioned Bandit the skunk, a friend of Merle’s. “I wanted to shoot a skunk on a black background and let the white paleness really pop,” says Ford.

Photograph by Randal Ford

For most of his portraits, Ford shot animals in a studio, but for Wayne Crosby, he had to make an exception, shooting the bull in a show pen. “I thought the drool and the dirt on his face was true to his environment and his masculinity and toughness,” says Ford.

Photograph by Randal Ford

Along the way, Ford began to master the skills necessary to handle nonhumans in the studio. “It’s almost like photographing kids,” says Ford, who learned to snap photos quickly, before animals got bored and fidgety. “You’ve got to be hyper-focused. They may just give you one look, and that’s the best shot.”

When Ford photographed Dexter, a mountain lion who works in L.A., trainers kept the big cat attentive by feeding him raw chicken on a stick. Dexter swiped at a piece with his paw, knocked it off, and jumped from his perch to retrieve his meat where it had landed—mere inches from Ford’s sneakered feet. “The fear inside me was literally like a rushing wave drowning me. But I knew damn well not to move,” Ford wrote in the book. The feline reclaimed his treat and ambled back to the platform. Ford decided he was done shooting for the day.

In The Animal Kingdom, Ford’s careful composition—the isolated animals against a stark backdrop, removed from the context of a traditional wildlife photograph—moves the images beyond glistening feathers and the elegant curve of a horn. The portraits convey a creature’s character. A black bull stands as tall as an arresting patriarch; a pastel yellow duckling cocks her head and lifts her wings in play. A chimpanzee, gazing into the distance and resting his chin on his fist, was modeled on Auguste Rodin’s sculpture The Thinker. (“My goal was to see if he would pose in a few very human ways,” Ford wrote.) But for even his most mundane subjects, Ford still aspires to the objective of portrait photography as defined by masters like Richard Avedon and Dan Winters: to illuminate aspects of who a subject really is.

Though he has been able to photograph both an African elephant and an American buffalo in studio, there’s one animal Ford hasn’t been able to get to sit for a portrait: his own pet, a thirteen-year-old cat named Harley. “She’s super skittish—she won’t even come near a flash,” he says. “Every time I use a camera, she darts away as if she isn’t going to have anything to do with me.” Turns out, a little black-and-gray tabby might be the most elusive subject of all.

Trending

  1. In Our Hyper-Political Times, Even Willie Nelson No Longer Unifies Us September 15, 2018 By Dan Solomon
  2. The Talented Mr. Khater June 16, 2015 By Francesca Mari
  3. What to Look For in Friday’s First Debate Between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke September 20, 2018 By R.G. Ratcliffe
Share
Tags: Animals, Art, Animal Kingdom, Photography, Randal Ford

Comments

Latest

Randal Ford on Photographing ‘The Animal Kingdom’

By Charley Locke

Oktoberbest! Five Texas Beers to Enjoy this Fall

By Aaron Chamberlain

Ray Benson Introduced Willie to Beto. “Blame Me,” He Says.

By Andy Langer

The Making of the Roy Orbison Hologram Tour

By Dan Solomon

The Best Deer Hunts in Texas

By Mike Leggett

How to Talk Like a Hunter

By Emily McCullar

Notes on Life, Death, and Family From a Hill Country Deer Blind

By Emily McCullar

Jack Brittingham and the Obsessive Quest for Ever-Bigger Trophy Deer

By Mike Leggett

Has Hunting Become a Rich Man’s Game?

By Mike Leggett and Charley Locke

What to Look For in Friday’s First Debate Between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke

By R.G. Ratcliffe

Navigating the Disparate Results of Political Polls—A How-to Guide

By R.G. Ratcliffe

The Texas Hispanic Vote Is No Guarantee for Democrats. Here’s Why.

By Carlos Sanchez

Texas Monthly