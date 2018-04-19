Welcome to the inaugural episode of Behind the Lines, a new Texas Monthly audio series exclusively for subscribers. In it, we talk to some of the Texas Monthly writers and editors who’ve shaped the great stories of our magazine, and provide a behind-the-scenes look at how the stories originate and come together in the magazine.

In this sneak peek, Texas Monthly legend Skip Hollandsworth tells editor-in-chief Tim Taliaferro about his recent feature “The Sting,” on a seemingly doting father who turned out to be a ruthless killer and robber of armored cars. Subscribe now to the magazine to ensure you receive future, subscriber-only episodes in our monthly Editor’s Desk newsletter. Listen below: