Film Schooled

I read the Texanist column on Texas in the movies [March 2022], and I think you missed the most absurd imagining of Texas: the fifties Disney movie Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier places the eroded canyons of far West Texas on the Arkansas border.

Douglas Laycock, Austin

The Texanist claims that the wonderful television program 9-1-1: Lone Star is “absurd” and that he can take only so much of it. Well, I wonder why he didn’t provide any specifics from the show that he thinks is so out of tune. Unlike most of the Texanist’s offerings, his March column seems to be long on his own verbosity and short on examples.

Pamela Lampson, Corpus Christi

I always thought that J. R. Ewing and the rest of the Dallas cast had the worst fake Texas accents I ever heard. They sounded like they had just arrived in Dallas by way of Georgia.

Beth Banks, Houston

Cuts Above

Marfa Meats really is the finest beef I’ve ever had and an amazing operation [“Bred in the Bone,” March 2022]. I’m very lucky to have been there and seen it in person. I’m aware of the sins of the large-scale slaughter industry, and this humane processing of animals is the only way I’ll eat steak in the future. Also, you don’t have to buy a filet or a strip—buy a Denver cut or a flank. It’s all delicious. That’s the difference.

Clark Childers, Marfa

Worst Queso-nario

Regarding your story on queso fundido [“Queso’s Older Brother,” March 2022], we were enjoying it at dozens of places in Houston in the eighties, including Jaimalito’s Cantina and the venerated Ninfa’s. Now we make it at home with all sorts of cheese. We don’t even mind resorting to a simple dish of mozzarella and chorizo topped with cotija. (Good salsa is also a must.) Most anything is better than “con queso,” which to us is about as comparable to real queso as frozen pizza is to pizza made in a brick oven in Treviso.

Jim Hofweber, Cypress

Popular Videos Previous Next watch

Editors’ note

Regarding our story “The Shaman Lawyer” [March 2022], we wish to make several clarifications:

• Bill Hurlock is managing partner of the East Coast operations of Mueller Law, not of the entire Austin-based firm.

• Our story’s description of the social activities that representatives of Mueller Law engaged in during a legal conference in New Orleans was not intended to suggest that every person affiliated with the firm participated in all of the activities. Hurlock says his interactions with the group were limited to two dinners, which he says were not “boozy,” and a brief visit to a nightclub.

• Hurlock and Mark Mueller did not spend an entire afternoon discussing the women who would be joining them at dinner but rather texted and spoke during part of the afternoon about which friends and colleagues, male and female, would be attending a client dinner that evening.