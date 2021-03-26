New Texas hotels are increasingly boasting of museum-worthy art collections, but a small boutique destination in Houston has displayed framed masterpieces on its walls for over forty years. When it reopens on March 29, La Colombe d’Or will unveil a high-style refresh by not one but two interior design firms that make it feel wholly new while maintaining its gallery-like experience. The redesign will also unlock 18 more hotel rooms (bringing the total to 32 suites) thanks to the addition of a glistening new tower set between the site’s original structures: a historic 1920s mansion and a secluded set of garden bungalows.

When he first opened La Colombe d’Or in 1980, Steve Zimmerman was inspired by the iconic French auberge of the same name. “It was a hangout for artists in the twenties and thirties, and they traded paintings for food and a place to stay, and they all hung out,” he says about the South of France location. “When I first discovered it in 1967, all the paintings of the artists were on the wall: Chagall, Matisse, Picasso, Léger, Braque. And so when I opened this,” he says, gesturing at the mansion’s art-covered walls, “I really wanted to pay homage because it was in the art area.” The area he’s referring to is Montrose, long a safe haven for Houston’s creative set—once dubbed “the strangest neighborhood in Texas” in an early issue of Texas Monthly.

That 1973 article painted a picture of Montrose as a liberal enclave with a European spirit, on the brink of gentrification. For a time, the roughly-seven-square-mile patch was also synonymous with gay pride (until the official parade moved out in 2015). And founding TM editor William Broyles aptly described Montrose, his hometown, as the birthplace of Texas’s counterculture—“a magnet for artists, writers, musicians, bikers, pagans, seekers, chefs, Greeks, Cubans, misfits, and lost and found souls.” Some have lamented the change of scene there over the years, as familiar and original establishments gave way to new and hip places to eat, drink, and stay. But Zimmerman isn’t looking to abandon the neighborhood’s provenance—or the charming qualities his hotel adopted from its French namesake—with this new chapter.

Alongside his son Dan Zimmerman, a principal of the hotel, and armed with the original plans for the Jazz Age–era mansion (drawn on old parchment and tracked down at the local library), he restored what he could and renovated the rest. “You can’t rebuild this kind of character,” Dan says. “It just has so much history.” What the Zimmermans couldn’t fix, they replaced with period-appropriate details.

The mansion’s welcoming front porch, though revitalized with whimsically placed sculptures and an updated trellised ceiling, remains. So do the bulk of the exterior’s iconic elements: the roof is still blanketed with thick, old Ludowici tiles; and the hundred-year-old magnolia tree out front lives on despite the recent freeze (though the newer landscaping was not as lucky). But within, nary a stone was left unturned. 

The newly designed dining area and bar feel as fresh as the verdant green hues that run throughout the lower level of the mansion. The team at Rottet Studios, who oversaw the mansion’s interiors, as well as the guest rooms and amenities floor within the new tower behind it, outfitted the old rooms with contemporary furnishings that look as though they’ve been there all along: custom seating, wall coverings, and even light fixtures echo the home’s Art Deco roots. And as was the case before, grand artworks surround you at every turn.

In the front lounge alone, a handful of works from the Zimmermans’ nearly four-hundred-piece collection include paintings by Dorothy Hood and Lucas Johnson, “some of the first pieces that Dad traded with artists,” Dan says. Beside them are a Man Ray artist’s proof and a Picasso lithograph. Contemporary and commissioned elements have been worked in, too, including a 46-foot Blek le Rat mural on the facade of the tower.

“In the early ’80s, when I started, everything was big, bigger, biggest—and here we had this dusty hotel,” Steve says. “By being small and intimate, it just became kind of fun because it was sort of the antithesis of what everybody thought of Houston.” It’s fair to say there’s nothing dusty about La Colombe d’Or’s newest digs: its brand-new tower next door, which also houses luxury residences, is as bright and modern as any art gallery, with zenlike hotel rooms to match. But if the mansion and the tower are sophisticated places to sleep among the art, the garden bungalows behind them are where to stay to feel like you’ve stepped inside an artist’s avant-garde dreamscape.

Brought to life by design darling Gin Braverman and her eponymous firm, the nine former apartments turned hotel suites are fun, funky, and full of functional spaces for those seeking a longer stay with the comforts of home. Each is equipped with a cozy kitchen, outdoor access, and two floors of sleeping and lounging spaces. No two bungalows look alike, but they do each look out onto a courtyard that will transport you to a different Francophile destination: Houston’s French Quarter. To enclose bubbling fountains and shaded al fresco bistro tables, Steve imported patinated wrought iron from his hometown of New Orleans.

Rooms, which start at $500, are named for the likes of Monet and Chagall—in fact, “I met the old man; Chagall lived in our village,” Steve says, referring to the old French Riviera town of Saint-Paul de Vence, where he has a second home not far from the original La Colombe—and a sense of joie de vivre abounds. There are ample spaces for curling up alone or visiting with friends. The bar’s creative cocktails and the restaurant’s artful dishes are as pretty as a picture. And if you venture out from the oasis during your stay, some of the city’s most popular art destinations (the Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel, for example) are just a leisurely stroll away. 

Join us on an exclusive first look of La Colombe d’Or below.

The exterior of La Colombe D'Or Hotel in Houston.
Before the Zimmermans came to own the Fondren Mansion, it was home to the Fondren family (of Humble Oil fame, which would go on to become ExxonMobil) and later occupied for a time by the American Red Cross, before becoming a school for children with special needs. Today it is recognized as a historic landmark.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Luxury textiles were used throughout. Here, a playful velvet tiger pattern from Schumacher’s recent collaboration with fashion designer Johnson Hartig livens up an otherwise classic mansion suite.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
On the ground floor of the new tower (called the Residences at La Colombe d'Or, for the luxury apartments above), 18 hotel new suites offer a different kind of stay.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
The rooms have been updated with tranquil furnishings accented with playful jewel tones.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Each of the mansion’s five suites has an original sleeping porch that has been transformed into a private sunroom.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Designed for more casual travelers, the rooms include access to the common areas within the other two buildings—plus the pool, gym, and sunset deck within the tower itself.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Antiques echo the 1923 mansion’s roots.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Thanks to the original architecture, some rooms can be easily closed off for private events.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
At Tonight & Tomorrow, the new restaurant helmed by chef and native Texan Jonathan Wicks, plates are as pleasing to the eye as they are to the palette.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Like every material and motif introduced into the updated space, the bar’s wallcovering is true to 1920s design, printed with a Russian pattern from that era.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Inventive cocktails are garnished with herbs from the hotel’s new kitchen garden and served at the newly expanded bar.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
And in true French fashion, you won’t be rushed in and out of the dining room but encouraged to lounge awhile.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
“You feel like you’re in this little European city,” Dan says about the hotel, where it even sounds like you’re across the pond: nearby church bells ring in crisply throughout the day. But the view of downtown Houston from the pool is unmistakeable.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
In the lounge, which was originally built as a library, a painting by Texas artist Lucas Johnson shares space with one by fellow Texan Dorothy Hood.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
If the courtyard of the garden bungalows feels like the French Quarter, it’s no coincidence: Steve brought the wrought iron over from New Orleans, his hometown.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
This marble statue was carved by the Italian sculptor Pasquale Romanelli, whose similar work sold for nearly $68,000 at Christie’s recently. But Steve didn’t know its value when he found and purchased it. “It was next to a doghouse at a junk shop that sold old furniture. This was in the late ‘60s,” he says. “I gave him $500 for it, and I always had it sitting in the garden.”
Photograph by Jessica Attie
All of the garden bungalows are two-stories, with living spaces downstairs and a bedroom (or two) above.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Steve originally purchased and opened the garden bungalows years ago. “When I was a young professor, I found three pieces. I paid $3500 for them, and I ended up selling one about 15 years later.” He made enough money off of that one artwork to buy the bungalows, which just got a new look from Gin Design Group, led by Gin Braverman.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
And of course, art still takes pride of place in the garden bungalows.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
“Art is in the DNA of this project,” Dan says. “It’s part of what inspired Dad to do this, and that has rubbed off on me. It’s a bad habit, but we love artwork, we love collecting, we love sharing it.”
Photograph by Jessica Attie
The one thing they have in common, aside from apartment-style living spaces (kitchens, dining rooms, outdoor access), is a relaxed, modern bohemian style.
Photograph by Jessica Attie
Though equipped with modern appliances, the retro kitchens have a midcentury modern vibe.
Photograph by Jessica Attie