Hill Country Welding Camp

On a recent Saturday morning, I found myself barreling out toward the Hill Country in my old, rather unreliable Ford Ranger, croissant and coffee in hand. As I drove, the Austin skyline grew smaller in my rearview mirror, replaced by dark, ominous storm clouds that seem specific to Texas skies. The rains came, quickly and heavily, forcing me and my hydroplaning truck to pull over in a gas station parking lot, where I realized that, in addition to needing new tires, I also needed to fix my air conditioner. But the storm passed as quickly as it came and I, now a little shaken up and not a little sweaty, continued on to my destination: a KKDW welding workshop.
The KKDW workshops are led by husband-wife duo Kelly DeWitt Norman and Travis Norman on their expansive property, in Fischer. The couple, who met in a recording studio almost seven years ago, run a custom floral design, fabrication, and furniture business. The Normans have established a reputation for quality work that is both beautiful and functional; it’s this expertise that has led them to curate intimate welding and floral design workshops.
"[The workshops] have become our favorite part of the business,” explains Kelly. “We want everyone to leave feeling confident about what they just accomplished—that they actually learned something. Plus, we close out the day with beers and barbecue, which probably helps.”
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
After parking in a large field in front of the main house, I am greeted by Aaron Ward, a childhood friend of Travis's who works with the couple. As we make our way up a small hill, past the floral studio, and around a large brush pile—a spot that will soon be transformed into a flower garden—we arrive at the shop, where seven other students have already gathered.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
An expansive, airy structure, the shop is where Kelly and Travis do most of their fabrication and was the first building to be completed on the property. In addition to the shop and the floral studio, there are the couple's living quarters along with a random assortment of small buildings scattered throughout the acreage.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
Within minutes of stepping into the shop, I am handed a pair of welding gloves, safety goggles, and a mask. Armed with my new gear, I'm introduced to my partner for the day, Bob. I quickly learn that Bob is a mechanical engineer, an assistant fire chief for Hays County, and an incredibly patient welding partner.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
After instructions on basic techniques and a review of the safety protocol, all of the students are handed Lincoln welders to begin the process of turning seven pieces of metal and a two-by-four into a proper bench.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
The shop is a favorite place for both Travis (pictured) and Kelly. “The entire property is really something special, but I think we love being up at our shop the most," Kelly says. "It’s a little higher than the rest of the property and it has a beautiful view.”
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
Over the course of the day, Kelly makes her way around to each welding station to offer advice and feedback. Welding, I learn, is as much about technique as it is about taking it slow. In order for welding to be done well, it must be done with intention.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
After inspecting my shoddy first attempt at welding, Kelly offers encouragement: “Welding is meditative; you need to have focus.”
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
Each work station is equipped for two students, many of whom have never met before. “We keep the class size capped so that everyone has a chance to really work the welders and understand what they’re doing,” Kelly says.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
After breaking for a lunch of veggie chili, fruit, and homemade chocolate chip cookies, we head back into the shop to continue putting our benches together. Over the next few hours, we weld, hammer, polish, and seal until there are eight identical benches lined up against the back wall. It’s a process, Kelly says, that she loves to watch unfold during each workshop. “Most people who sign up don’t have any welding experience—and usually no power tool experience,” she says. “It’s so cool to see the progression of someone acting timid in the morning to creating beautiful welds by lunchtime and then finally, building their own piece of furniture all by themselves.”
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
Becky is one of the Normans' three dogs and the only one who has learned how to escape the yard at the house and make her way up to the shop.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
“We’ve always been drawn to the Hill Country,” says Kelly, and Travis agrees. “It feels like you’re in the middle of nowhere, but anywhere you need to travel to is about an hour away.”
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
The couple’s well-curated and thoughtful style extends throughout their home and work spaces. “We’d like to transform some of the existing buildings to better accommodate my floral studio and tie everything into our ultimate architectural vision, which might take us a while," Kelly says.
Photography by Nicole Mlakar
A wreath in the floral shop exemplifies the way Kelly mixes her technical welding skills with her floral artistry. As a floral designer, she makes custom pieces for events across the region.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
The couple purchased their Fischer property in late 2015 and moved in at the beginning of 2016. “When we were searching for a place to buy, we knew it had to accommodate a workshop,” Kelly explains. “We loved that this property was big enough for that and then some.”
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
Welding workshop essentials: Topo Chico, welding helmet, gloves, a tape measure, and a custom-designed KKDW welding guide.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
After finishing her bench, one of the campers hangs out by the fire as Travis and Kelly begin preparations for dinner. The rest of the class migrates out to the porch where we find tubs of ice cold Topo Chico and Shiner Ruby Redbird. While Travis heats up the grill, Kelly goes inside to sauté peppers for the night’s feast.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
As the day comes to an end, Bob and I exchange business cards, and I promise to join him and his wife for dinner the next time I’m in Dripping Springs. He helps me put my bench in my truck, and we say our goodbyes. As I make the hour-long drive back to Austin, I think about how adulthood offers so few opportunities to learn something new, and how special it is that Kelly and Travis are creating a space for us to do so.
Photograph by Nicole Mlakar
