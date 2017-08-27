Scenes from Hurricane Harvey

In this NASA handout image, Hurricane Harvey from the cupola module aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017.
Jack Fischer/NASA via Getty Images
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment on August 26, 2017 in Rockport.
Daisy Graham reacts to the news that a friend of hers may still be in an apartment that was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey on August 26, 2017 in Rockport. The friends were found alive but still hiding in the shower stall after the home's roof was blown off and walls blown in by the high winds.
Billy Raney makes his way to Lee Guerrero through the wreckage of his Rockport apartment after Hurricane Harvey destroyed it on August 26, 2017. Billy was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of his home caved in by the winds of Hurricane Harvey.
A Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search and rescue mission as he looks for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport.
Steve Culver cries with his dog Otis as he talks about what he said was the, "most terrifying event in his life," when Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of his home while he and his wife took shelter there on August 26, 2017 in Rockport.
Boats are seen tossed around after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport.
Aaron Tobias—who said he lost everything—stands in what is left of his home after Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of the house on August 26, 2017 in Rockport. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
A destroyed laundromat is seen after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport.
Rain from Hurricane Harvey inundates the Cottage Grove neighborhood on August 27, 2017 in Houston.
A member of the Texas Task Force 2 search and rescue team works through a destroyed apartment complex trying to find anyone that still may be in the apartment complex after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 27, 2017 in Rockport.
