The Food Network selected the best ribs in every state in the country. Their Texas choice is in Fort Worth.

Pairing champagne with barbecue? Agree or not, we’ll “Verify” it on the WFAA news on Sunday night:

My friend @bbqsnob, who's the BBQ Editor at @TexasMonthly, recently told me champagne is the absolute BEST pairing with smoked brisket. I think he's crazy. Do you? To settle this debate, on Verify, I'm putting this nonsense to the test. #BBQ #Texas #VerifyThis pic.twitter.com/TaJXUpaCSz — David Schechter (@DavidSchechter) October 17, 2019

The World Food Championships are coming to Dallas this weekend. There will be several barbecue categories, among plenty of other competitions.

One of the teams competing at the World Food Championships will be a pair of seniors from Hudson High School in Lufkin.

The Bourb ‘N’ Que event at the World Food Championships will offer barbecue styles from around the country for sampling alongside tastes of bourbon.

How much brisket could you eat in 10 minutes?

Joey Chestnut is planning to demolish the beef brisket BBQ sandwich eating contest record of 34-¾ sandwiches in 10 minutes. https://t.co/Gahob2RoNm — Austin Statesman (@statesman) October 11, 2019

Truth BBQ in Houston will host a dinner with a few visiting pitmasters and chefs to benefit No Kid Hungry on November 13.

Tickets are available for the Butcher’s Ball in Brenham on Sunday, October 20. There will be lots of barbecue, music, and revelry.

Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que in Rockdale is hosting a first anniversary party on Sunday, October 20, and has invited plenty of their barbecue friends.

BBQuest visits three spots in the Lower Rio Grande Valley:



Former Franklin Barbecue cook Ben Lambert will open the JNL Barbecue food truck with his wife Sarah in Austin later this month.

The Dallas location of Stiky Ribz was short-lived, but they’re moving out of their food truck in Forney into a brick-and-mortar.

Pappas just opened its Delta Blues Smokehouse location in Plano, and now a Pappas Bar-B-Que location has been announced in Duncanville.

Dallas will soon get another Top 50 BBQ joint:

Update: Terry Black's barbecue is set to arrive in Deep Ellum in the middle of next month https://t.co/HFJjs1BYY3 — Eater Dallas (@EaterDallas) October 10, 2019

Patrick Joubert turned a barbecue side hustle into a full time job, and he now uses smoked meats to continue his ministry.

Panther City BBQ has left the food truck life behind and is now in its new building on the same site they’ve been serving from since last year.

Derrick Walker said his Smoke-A-Holics BBQ serves “Texas barbecue with a soul food twist.”

Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse is open in Arlington with a menu of barbecue tacos, burritos, and sandwiches—and lots of meatballs.

Fort Worth gets a barbecue option for breakfast:

This Tuesday Oct 8th We are excited to announce our Grand Opening Breakfast starting at 7:00am until 10:30am every Tuesday through Saturday! This will be a Texas style Breakfast BBQ offering mixed with handmade tortilla, fresh ground pork and wagyu sausages. @BBQsnob @EatsBeat pic.twitter.com/JTQ1WkERr0 — Derek Allan's Texas BBQ (@derekallansbbq) October 6, 2019

Riscky’s BBQ in Fort Worth is turning 92 next week and will offer 92-cent chopped brisket sandwiches at all its locations to celebrate.

A trip to Elgin should always include some barbecue, but there’s more to the Sausage Capital of Texas than just the hot guts.

Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Que in Tyler will set up shop in a parking lot way out in Norfolk, Virginia, this Saturday to share some Texas barbecue love.

B’s Cracklin’ Barbecue in Atlanta burned down earlier this year. They’ve now opened a barbecue counter inside a Kroger grocery store.

Chip Holland of Tired Texan BBQ in Omaha might cook the best brisket in Nebraska, and he learned how from a rare Alabama pitmaster who smoked brisket.

Lexington, North Carolina, has fewer than 20,000 people, but it boasts seventeen different barbecue joints.

Why smoked bologna is the secret star of Oklahoma barbecue, according to Saveur.

It ain’t brisket, but it sure looks good:

Have you tried Santa Maria-style barbecue 🥩 pic.twitter.com/0h9aGVukOp — Food Insider (@InsiderFood) October 3, 2019

The African swine flu is wreaking havoc for hog farmers in much of the world (including 300 million hog deaths in China in the last thirteen months), and it’s likely just a matter of time before it reaches the U.S.

Only a trade magazine, in this case the National Provisioner, can offer gems like, “The sausage sector’s future is looking brighter.”

The question is, would you put something called Booch-BQ on anything you plan to eat?