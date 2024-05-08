With all the earnestness of a love letter, country singer William Beckmann sings classic country tales of pining—for the one that got away, for the red-dressed women from the bar. Over the sounds of his staple bluesy harmonica, he swings from raucous boot-stomping music to ballads with the relaxed feel of a sunlit drive through the Texas towns he sings about. The common denominator is honest storytelling, and an undeniable energy that’s propelled him from his home in Del Rio to venues such as the Corona Club in Acuña, Mexico, which hadn’t seen a country act in almost two decades before Beckmann walked in.

Inspired by the likes of Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Johnny Cash, the 28-year-old sings in a deep bass, with a smooth cadence that would be right at home on a backroom jukebox. Paired with a rich vibrato that he picked up from the Latin singers he grew up listening to, Beckmann attributes some of his musical influences to the Mexican American culture he was surrounded by along the border and makes a point to incorporate Spanish music or lyrics into his songs and performances.

In the past year, Beckmann has signed with Warner Music Nashville; released his third studio album, Here’s to You, Here’s to Me; kicked off a 26-stop tour around Texas; and teased even more music coming this summer. Crediting his borderlands upbringing and his Mexican heritage, Beckmann offers hints of Norteño and gives Spanish vocals weight alongside the English ones, breathing a Texas flair to his music and overall presence as a musician. Texas country music contains multitudes, from honky-tonk to red dirt, but Beckmann’s discography feels versatile, untethered to any one world.

This April, he returned to Del Rio for a performance that he recalls as a full circle moment in his career. Performing at the Show Barn at the Val Verde County Fairgrounds, Beckmann peeked out at the crowd to see the familiar faces that saw him through his bumbling teenage years in front of the microphone at various coffee shop shows, backyard barbecues, and a stint with a high school band. “I can only imagine the people that remember me when I was a kid. I was the one guy that was always playing guitar,” Beckmann says. “There’s a sense of fulfillment, like a little pat on the back. . . I don’t really get to experience that in other places where people didn’t see me start out.”

Popular Videos Previous Next more

He laughs now at the memories of his musical beginnings. “I taught myself how to play guitar. I taught myself how to play the harmonica, taught myself how to sing for the most part,” Beckmann says. “It was really trial and error. I’ve been listening back to old recordings of me when I was first starting out, which are god awful. I can tell I was still trying to figure it out.”

From the tongue-in-cheek “All of My Exes (Still Make Me Breakfast)” detailing a string of lost loves from Houston to New Braunfels to the lilting mariachi strings of “Danced All Night Long” with its tale of a romantic encounter at a bar in Acuña, Mexico, Beckmann’s influences guide his sound. No matter where he goes—he’s currently splitting his time between San Antonio and Nashville—his Texas pride follows, he says. He credits the state’s plethora of music scenes for his ability to build a country career with a distinct style.

“I can’t even really describe [Texas pride], It’s just something that I feel is in everybody’s blood when you’re from Texas,” Beckmann says. “I’ve seen many different places in Texas and I’ve been fortunate enough to play and make some connections with people. This is all I’ve ever wanted to do and I live in the best place in the world to be able to do it.” Apart from touring and recording in the state, Beckmann keeps his ties to local communities strong: In 2023, he headlined a tour in support of victims of the Uvalde shooting, contributing funds toward Matthew McConaughey’s Just Keep Livin Foundation.

To Beckmann, the job of a musician is all about connection, and throwing in at least two Spanish songs into each show is a big part of that. “People that have never heard [Spanish songs] before think it’s really cool and unique, and the people that are Hispanic feel like their culture and their people are getting represented,” he tells me later. “Showing that side of the Texas culture and the Mexican American heritage that there’s so much out in Texas is really important.” Whether fans know the songs or not, Beckmann brings pieces of Del Rio to them.

This summer, fans can expect to hear some new releases from Beckmann’s upcoming album, with a whole new sound to match. He compared the direction to the style of another Texas artist of the sixties, Roy Orbison. “This is a little bit different,” Beckmann says. “It’s still very much me and kind of traditional. . .a little bit more sleek. I’m excited to experiment.” After nearly three months of writing, this new project cuts through some of the exhaustion of back and forth travel between Texas and Tennessee. “I haven’t felt this good about new songs in a long time,” Beckmann says.

For now, Beckmann primarily plays shows in Texas and Tennessee, but has had fans come from Canada, England, and all over the U.S. to watch. Last year, at his Grand Ole Opry debut, Beckmann made sure to pay homage to his hometown with a cover of Vicente Fernández’s “Volver, Volver.” In a blue velvet suit, looking every inch a cowboy crooner, he called to the crowd: “I hope you’re able to take home a little piece of Del Rio, Texas, tonight.”