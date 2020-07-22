BBQ

Two Great New Barbecue Joints Refuse to Be Knocked Out

Goldee’s and Hurtado, which both opened just weeks before the pandemic closures in March, could be game-changers for the North Texas scene.

By
Daniel Vaughn
Issue
August 2020
Share
Notes
August 2020 magazine cover
From the August 2020 Issue Subscribe
Dylan Taylor, Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White in the pit room of Goldee’s Barbecue, in Fort Worth, on June 26, 2020
Dylan Taylor, Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White in the pit room of Goldee’s Barbecue, in Fort Worth, on June 26, 2020.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

After months of planning and setbacks, Brandon Hurtado, known for his barbecue pop-ups, finally opened his first brick-and-mortar location in Arlington’s new Urban Union neighborhood earlier this year. On February 22, about two hundred diners lined up outside Hurtado Barbecue to try his monster beef ribs, tender brisket, and soulful smoked beef-cheek barbacoa. Just three weeks later, though, he posted a photo on social media of the empty restaurant, closed because of the pandemic.

Fifteen miles away, in Fort Worth, another new joint, Goldee’s Barbecue, was also open for only a few weeks before the statewide shutdown went into effect March 19. “That was very soul-crushing,” recalls pitmaster Dylan Taylor, one of the restaurant’s five owners. All of them had quit their former jobs last year with the goal of opening in mid-2019, but a lengthy renovation of the building, drawn out for months because of a septic system issue and unclear permitting jurisdiction, pushed their start date into 2020. To get by, they offered barbecue courses and held Sunday pop-ups at nearby Zavala’s Barbecue, in Grand Prairie. Finally, on February 15, they held their grand opening and breathed a collective sigh of relief. 

Hurtado and Goldee’s were both highly anticipated restaurants led by owners who had earned great reputations as pitmasters. The two joints were expected to build on the decade-long barbecue boom in Texas and elevate the growing smoked-meat prominence of the Dallas–Fort Worth scene. They may still; neither lacks persistence. That was clear even before the pandemic hit, as they were finding their footing.

Thanks for reading Texas Monthly

We’re publishing more stories than ever before, and giving you unlimited access to all of it. Subscribe now to have the magazine delivered to your home.

Goldee’s shut down completely on March 20 but reopened on April 11 for curbside service only. The face-masked owners—Taylor, Lane Milne, Jalen Heard, Nupohn Inthanousay, and Jonny White—became glorified carhops, taking orders from drivers through rolled-down windows and delivering everything in takeout containers. All those plastic utensils and to-go bags cut into their profit, and then in May they had to pay more for their supply of raw beef. However, they didn’t feel the need to raise menu prices. “Cooking is great, and we would like to make a decent living for ourselves one day, but we kind of got into this more for the people,” Taylor says. Still, even though they could have reopened their dining room, they felt customers could be served more safely in their own vehicles.

Brandon Hurtado on the patio of Hurtado Barbecue, in Arlington.

Brandon Hurtado on the patio of Hurtado Barbecue, in Arlington.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

barbacoa-taco-hurtado-barbecue

The barbacoa tostada at Hurtado Barbecue.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

Left:

Brandon Hurtado on the patio of Hurtado Barbecue, in Arlington.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

Right:

The barbacoa tostada at Hurtado Barbecue.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

I hadn’t eaten at a barbecue joint in months, my longest such stretch as Texas Monthly’s barbecue editor, when I set out for Goldee’s in early June. Past the sand and gravel pits, I pulled off a two-lane road into the parking lot. The old building had a bright red paint job, a new screened-in pit room, and a neon sign in the window that proclaimed, “We bake our own bread,” which Taylor says they were still doing despite the business slowdown; he was even tweaking the recipe for the joint’s pickles. That’s some real commitment to quality for items they don’t charge extra for, and the same goes for the sauce. It tastes like a mix between the sweet Salt Lick barbecue sauce and one with a mustard tang from City Market, in Luling. There are 5 quarts of honey in every 22-quart batch of sauce, and it’s got a pleasant zing of vinegar. I’m sure the pitmasters don’t want to hear it, but I could have filled up by simply dipping slice after slice of their fluffy white bread into that incredible sauce. Then again, it’s free only with an order of barbecue.

“We kind of wanted to present a very traditional and straightforward Central Texas–esque menu,” Taylor explains. Protein options consisted of brisket, spareribs, smoked turkey, and house-made sausage, while the only sides were slaw, potato salad, and pinto beans. It might sound boring, considering how experimental many new Texas barbecue spots have become, but I didn’t want for anything as I contemplated each bite of the perfect pork ribs. Taylor says the secret, besides the juicy Duroc pork, is a very thin glaze and a layer of Lawry’s seasoning (there’s also some in the brisket rub) along with the salt and pepper. As I ate the spread off the lid of my car trunk, which I had covered with butcher paper, I couldn’t help but smile with each bite. It was good to be eating at a barbecue joint again, even if it was in the blazing heat of an unshaded parking lot.

Sausage links at Goldee’s.

Sausage links at Goldee’s.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

It wasn’t any cooler a day later at Hurtado, but they were running their operation differently. The dining room reopened May 1, the day Governor Abbott eased restrictions. My jaw clenched as I walked in—it was my first time stepping inside a restaurant since the shutdown. Although it had sanitation stations, none of the staff or any of the dozen or more customers in line in front of me were wearing masks. (The joint now requires everyone to wear masks, and the staff changes shifts more frequently to prevent overheating, which is why the employees weren’t wearing them originally.) I placed my order for nearly the entire menu, which is expansive, as quickly as possible. It was a relief to retreat out the side door with my hulking tray of barbecue to find several properly distanced picnic tables. Because of the oppressive heat, they were all empty. 

I had eaten Hurtado’s barbecue last year, when he and his fiancée, Hannah Hernandez, operated a Friday and Saturday pop-up from the front yard of their current building. They served their menu (which now features additional Tex-Mex offerings) while waiting to complete the renovations on the historic structure, which dates from about 1900, and Hurtado was eager to show off his new smokers. A pair of thousand-gallon reverse-flow smokers had recently arrived from the welding shop of Arnis Robbins, who owns Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque, in Wolfforth. Hurtado had requested a finish that was “raw,” meaning the reclaimed tanks that made up the smoking chambers had not been painted. “Anhydrous Ammonia” could still be seen on their exteriors. 

Less than a month before opening the restaurant, Hurtado had to return his brand-new toys. The health inspector wouldn’t allow a decommissioned tank that once held a chemical fertilizer to be used for cooking equipment. Robbins allowed him to return the barely used smokers. Hurtado reached out to Primitive Pits, in Georgia, desperate for a quick turnaround, and a week later the company miraculously overnighted two smokers (which, as with most smokers made from reclaimed tanks, utilized tanks that had previously stored propane). “We had two weeks to get used to them before our grand opening,” Hurtado says. 

Goldee's interior in Fort Worth.

The dining room at Goldee's in Fort Worth.

Photograph by Zerb Mellish

When Hurtado Barbecue officially opened in February, Hurtado thought the big hurdles were mostly behind him. Then, of course, came the shutdown. It could have been worse, though: he already had a preorder system in place and had learned to be flexible during his pop-up days, so the pivot to takeout was easier than it was for other restaurants. Orders continued coming in, and the layoffs and cut hours that he feared would be imminent weren’t necessary. “I have employees that gave up everything and quit their regular day jobs to help pursue this dream,” he says of his co-pitmasters, Manny Zarate and Chris Leffel. They continued filling those smokers and selling out of barbecue; they even hired four new staffers. Then, as meat shortages hit the country, his meat supplier ran out of brisket. “I went to, like, fourteen different Krogers across the Metroplex and was begging them, basically, to sell me brisket,” Hurtado says. He also missed face-to-face interaction. “I can’t tell you how disheartening it is to put a beautiful tray of barbecue together and just shove it inside a foil [takeout] pan,” he says.

Those big, beautiful trays of barbecue were again the norm when I visited. Spiced-up half chickens, smoked quail, and ridiculously juicy turkey breast came alongside thick slices of decadent brisket and sweet-glazed spareribs. Taking a bite of the smoked barbacoa tostada was an adventure in flavor combinations and texture variation. The staff fries the tostada to order, then tops it with a layer of beans that have been refried in brisket tallow. Atop the base go smoked beef cheeks, braised in Big Red, with salsa verde, Valentina hot sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, and raw white onions. Hurtado describes his place as a “Tex-Mex-inspired Central Texas barbecue restaurant,” and this tostada might be considered the mascot.

Hurtado came out to my picnic table during the meal to check on the massive barbecue tray he had just built. We talked about the challenges he had faced, and I asked if he’d ever considered closing, at least temporarily. “No,” he said. “We have to survive. We don’t have another choice.” It’s not just an attitude. The prospect of survival is tenuous for so many other independent restaurateurs, including the folks at Goldee’s. “We were too early on in the game to give up,” Taylor says. Time will tell how many of our beloved restaurants outlive this monumental crisis. Thanks to some great barbecue—and to having no other option but optimism—Hurtado Barbecue and Goldee’s stand a fighting chance. When the pandemic subsides and barbecue road trips are again a normal weekend activity, these two spots should be a fixture on many itineraries. At that point, I think they’ll each deserve another grand opening party.

 

This article originally appeared in the August 2020 issue of Texas Monthly with the headline “Just Opened at the Worst Time.” Subscribe today.

Trending

  1. The Texas GOP Held Its Convention on Zoom—and It Was a Comic Disaster 
  2. “This Is Exactly What’s Wrong With Austin”: A White Band’s Digitally Altered Photo of an Iconic Black-Owned BBQ Joint Infuriates Locals
  3. Everything We Know About the Boat in ‘Gaslighter,’ the New Dixie Chicks Song
  4. Recipe: Chile con Queso
  5. Greg Abbott’s Penchant for the Path of Least Resistance Has Led Texas to the Brink of Disaster

Read More

  1. Backyard ’Cue Course: How to Dominate Your Home Smoker By Daniel Vaughn Derrick and Kesha Walker in the pit room.
  2. How to Stretch Your Barbecue By Daniel Vaughn Frito pie with chili and cheese
  3. As World War II Meat Shortages Loomed, a Texas Town Hosted a Hell of a Barbecue Rivalry By Daniel Vaughn Barbecue cook-offs were rare before the 1970s. In this photo from the early 1940s, a Texas man digs into a rib.
  4. Dallas Restaurants Band Together to Feed First Responders—and Pay Food Workers By Daniel Vaughn Justin and Diane Fourton.
  5. “This Is Exactly What’s Wrong With Austin”: A White Band’s Digitally Altered Photo of an Iconic Black-Owned BBQ Joint Infuriates Locals By Peter Holley Sams-bbq
Share
Tags: BBQ, BBQ, Goldee's Barbecue, Hurtado Barbecue

Read More

  1. Backyard ’Cue Course: How to Dominate Your Home Smoker By Daniel Vaughn Derrick and Kesha Walker in the pit room.
  2. How to Stretch Your Barbecue By Daniel Vaughn Frito pie with chili and cheese
  3. As World War II Meat Shortages Loomed, a Texas Town Hosted a Hell of a Barbecue Rivalry By Daniel Vaughn Barbecue cook-offs were rare before the 1970s. In this photo from the early 1940s, a Texas man digs into a rib.
  4. Dallas Restaurants Band Together to Feed First Responders—and Pay Food Workers By Daniel Vaughn Justin and Diane Fourton.
  5. “This Is Exactly What’s Wrong With Austin”: A White Band’s Digitally Altered Photo of an Iconic Black-Owned BBQ Joint Infuriates Locals By Peter Holley Sams-bbq
  6. Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q Serves a Bold New Version of Tex-Mex Barbecue By Daniel Vaughn vaqueros tacos
  7. Why We Should Support Old-school Joints Like Meshack’s Bar-Be-Que Shack By Daniel Vaughn meshacks-bar-be-que-shack
  8. BBQ News Roundup: Get That Brisket To Go This Fourth and Learn More About American Barbecue By Daniel Vaughn bbq-news-fouth-of-july
  9. Louie Mueller Barbecue Is Back By Daniel Vaughn Louie Mueller BBQ
  10. BBQ News Roundup: Nearly 25,000 American Meatpacking Workers Have Had the Coronavirus By Daniel Vaughn louie-mueller-bbq-reopening-bbq-news_0618
  11. A Century Ago, an Intense Barbecue Rivalry Pitted El Pasoans Against One Another By Daniel Vaughn wall street barbecue illo
  12. BBQ News Roundup: Supporting Black Pitmasters and Mourning Louisville’s David McAtee By Daniel Vaughn updated-bbq-news-0604
Tags: BBQ, BBQ, Goldee's Barbecue, Hurtado Barbecue

Popular

  1. The Texas GOP Held Its Convention on Zoom—and It Was a Comic Disaster  By Christopher Hooks texas gop convention
  2. “This Is Exactly What’s Wrong With Austin”: A White Band’s Digitally Altered Photo of an Iconic Black-Owned BBQ Joint Infuriates Locals By Peter Holley Sams-bbq
  3. Everything We Know About the Boat in ‘Gaslighter,’ the New Dixie Chicks Song By Cat Cardenas
  4. Recipe: Chile con Queso By Courtney Bond
  5. Greg Abbott’s Penchant for the Path of Least Resistance Has Led Texas to the Brink of Disaster By Christopher Hooks Abbott-mishandling-covid
  6. The Texanist: What’s the Strangest Thing You’ve Eaten in Texas? By David Courtney texanist
  7. A Farewell to Dairy Queens By Loren Steffy Dairy Queen Closed
  8. Texas Kids Got COVID-19 at Summer Camp. Is School Next? By Courtney Runn camp-pine-cove-tyler-texas
  9. “Your Butt Is Perfect”: Those Austin Police Department Thank-You Cards Are Even Stranger Than You Thought By Leif Reigstad apd-thank-you-cards
  10. Paul Qui and the Problem With Redemption Narratives By Dan Solomon paul-qui-celebrity-chef

Latest

  1. July 22, 2020 Tyler State Park Is the Ideal Escape for These Times (or Anytime)
  2. July 22, 2020 Tyler State Park: Where to Sleep and Eat
  3. July 22, 2020 Why Alyssa Edwards Is Forever a Texan
  4. July 22, 2020 After the Protests: Four Perspectives on the State’s Criminal Justice System
  5. July 22, 2020 No Store Did More: How H-E-B Became a Model of Emergency Preparedness
See All \

Comments

Recommended

01
Derrick and Kesha Walker in the pit room.
Backyard ’Cue Course: How to Dominate Your Home Smoker

By Daniel Vaughn

02
Frito pie with chili and cheese
How to Stretch Your Barbecue

By Daniel Vaughn

03
Barbecue cook-offs were rare before the 1970s. In this photo from the early 1940s, a Texas man digs into a rib.
As World War II Meat Shortages Loomed, a Texas Town Hosted a Hell of a Barbecue Rivalry

By Daniel Vaughn

04
Justin and Diane Fourton.
Dallas Restaurants Band Together to Feed First Responders—and Pay Food Workers

By Daniel Vaughn

05
Sams-bbq
“This Is Exactly What’s Wrong With Austin”: A White Band’s Digitally Altered Photo of an Iconic Black-Owned BBQ Joint Infuriates Locals

By Peter Holley

06
vaqueros tacos
Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q Serves a Bold New Version of Tex-Mex Barbecue

By Daniel Vaughn

07
meshacks-bar-be-que-shack
Why We Should Support Old-school Joints Like Meshack’s Bar-Be-Que Shack

By Daniel Vaughn

08
bbq-news-fouth-of-july
BBQ News Roundup: Get That Brisket To Go This Fourth and Learn More About American Barbecue

By Daniel Vaughn

09
Louie Mueller BBQ
Louie Mueller Barbecue Is Back

By Daniel Vaughn

10
louie-mueller-bbq-reopening-bbq-news_0618
BBQ News Roundup: Nearly 25,000 American Meatpacking Workers Have Had the Coronavirus

By Daniel Vaughn

11
wall street barbecue illo
A Century Ago, an Intense Barbecue Rivalry Pitted El Pasoans Against One Another

By Daniel Vaughn

12
updated-bbq-news-0604
BBQ News Roundup: Supporting Black Pitmasters and Mourning Louisville’s David McAtee

By Daniel Vaughn

Latest

Tyler State Park Is the Ideal Escape for These Times (or Anytime)

By Courtney Bond

Tyler State Park: Where to Sleep and Eat

By Courtney Bond

Why Alyssa Edwards Is Forever a Texan

By Emily McCullar

After the Protests: Four Perspectives on the State’s Criminal Justice System

By Christopher Hooks

No Store Did More: How H-E-B Became a Model of Emergency Preparedness

By Dan Solomon and Paula Forbes

From the Editor, August 2020: “The Annas in Our Engine Room”

By Dan Goodgame

August 2020: Roar of the Crowd

By Texas Monthly

Two Great New Barbecue Joints Refuse to Be Knocked Out

By Daniel Vaughn

Holly Thaggard: San Antonio Will Always Be Home to Supergoop

By Arielle Avila

Meet the Unruly Clan That Once Ruled the Hill Country

By Wes Ferguson

A Four-Day, 65-Mile Walk Along the Texas Coast

By David Courtney

On ‘Gaslighter’ the Chicks Are a Little Less Country—and Unflinching as Ever

By Emily McCullar