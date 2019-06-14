Tending barbecue pits overnight isn’t always safe. A pitmaster was gunned down outside of his Texas Q BBQ food truck in Fargo, North Dakota.

“All woods used for smoking meat—hickory or oak, cherry or apple, grapevine or mesquite—store their delicious potential in the same basic larder of cellulose, hemicellulose and lignin,” – Scientific American.

BBQ Stars is a new subscription site with how-to videos from some of the best pitmasters in the country.

From the Houston Chronicle: Today’s barbecue pitmasters are giving away their secrets. Here’s why.

The team behind Tejas Barbecue & Chocolate in Tomball is adding a new storefront serving burgers, including a smoked variety.

We spend a lot of time telling you about the best places to eat Texas barbecue, but the winner of our Readers' Choice bracket is entirely up to you. 🔥 Cast your votes in the second round: https://t.co/xpb4s8yWGN — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) June 12, 2019

Celina’s popular Tender Smokehouse has added a Frisco location in the former home of 3 Stacks Smokehouse.

The Dallas Observer was impressed with the barbecue, especially the sausage bomb, at Joe Riscky’s Barbeque in Fort Worth.

In its Budget Bites series, the Dallas Observer visited Bumbershoot Barbecue in Argyle.

Chefs and restaurant workers take great care of everyone else, but often they need a little help themselves. Senior Editor @kittenwithawhip and Brooklyn pitmaster @BillyDurney have a super honest chat in today's episode of Communal Table. #FWPro https://t.co/Wn1uWQWdBy — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 11, 2019

After sixteen straight years, the Big Apple BBQ Block Party in Manhattan is on hiatus for 2019.

“Barbecue is equally at home in New York City’s East Village as it is in Austin, Texas. It does not discriminate, it is all inclusive—it is truly American, and it is also truly democratic.” – Hugh Mangum of Mighty Quinn’s BBQ in New York City.

Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois, who brought his Louisiana flavor to the New York barbecue scene, has left his position at Blue Smoke.

I always like mapping out BBQ roadtrips. When @TampaMagazines asked me for my picks for a tour of the Southern BBQ Belt, I broke out my map and compass and came up with this . . . https://t.co/vp7hSdjeSq — Robert Moss (@mossr) May 31, 2019

Andy Lugo, a meat cutter at Cooper’s Meat Market in Alamo Heights, is the “Tiger Woods of brisket trimming,” according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap will host the BBQ, Bourbon & Blues event this Saturday.

The Birthright BBQ Fest this Sunday in Dallas will feature Texas pitmasters cooking a barnyard’s worth of whole animals over fire, including a whole steer.

Come for @koshersoul's amazing barbecue pork shoulder, stay for the lesson in black Southern culinary history https://t.co/w1UiXjliat — MEL Magazine (@WeAreMel) June 11, 2019

“The beef industry has launched a marketing campaign to depict the beef industry as modern, technologically driven and sustainable.” – The Daily Yonder

Walmart teams up with 44 Farms and Creekstone Farms for a new line of beef in its stores that will neither be from 44 Farms nor Creekstone.

[STOLEN #BBQ SMOKER]: A husband-wife team just opened a restaurant, relying heavily on their smoker to whip up their specialty: East TX BBQ plates. But over the weekend, their security cameras caught a man hooking the smoker up to his pickup…and driving away. Watch @wfaa at 6. pic.twitter.com/iCgnIcfMkr — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) June 5, 2019

The name of this new barbecue joint in Miami may be a little on the nose for meat bingers, but Bon Gout (meaning “good taste” in Haitian) Barbecue is serving smoked meats with Haitian flavors.

An executive at Sticky Fingers’ barbecue in South Carolina set up his own catering company, and Sticky Fingers’ claimed it siphoned business away from them. His response: “It was stupid of them to allow me to do it in the first place.”

Pitt Cue in London has closed. The ground-breaking barbecue joint opened in 2011 and moved to a larger location in 2016.

