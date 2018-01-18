BBQ News: 01/05 – 01/18

Smoked meat news from Texas and beyond.

The Pappas family goes upscale with barbecue at Delta Blues Smokehouse:

Crab and brisket cakes star in this week’s @alisoncook review https://t.co/gFaTnVFERv via @HoustonChron — Jody Schmal (@jodyschmal) January 16, 2018

Barbecue Wife had a conversation with Mary Gatlin of Gatlin’s BBQ who also shared her pound cake recipe.

Last month, Wesley Jurena closed Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque in Houston, but hinted that he might be back soon. In March he plans to re-open in a new location in Cypress.

The Gulf Coast Food Project conference was delayed due to Harvey, but it’s coming up in Houston next month. There will be barbecue talk.

Tickets are now on sale to the 6th annual Houston BBQ Festival, which is coming up in April.

52 Weeks of BBQ heads to Leon Springs:

The new neighbors of the upcoming Terry Black’s Barbecue wedding venue in Dripping Springs aren’t so sure about the project.

The Newsmaker of the Year, according to The News in San Patricio, is Smolik’s Smokehouse in Mathis for making the Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ List.

Another Foodways Texas Camp Brisket is in the books:

If you have no choice but to serve reheated barbecue, Meathead and Mike Wozniak have some tips.

As US meat production looks to top 100 billion pounds in 2018, Americans are projected to eat more meat this year than ever before.

Laws restricting animal rights advocates in Idaho from documenting animal abuse on farms or slaughter facilities (so-called “ag-gag” laws) have been overturned by a federal court as unconstitutional.

America’s worst graveyard shift:

NEW COVER: Life and death on the third shift https://t.co/FyYoraFxbq pic.twitter.com/5fhf2HXaSh — Businessweek (@BW) January 3, 2018

Barbecue pitmasters who became entrepreneurs are profiled in the Kansas City Star.

Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke restaurant will open this year in Houston. An Eater review of the first location in San Francisco sounds like they have work to do, while the San Francisco Chronicle was a fan.

We have some questions about a brisket tutorial video from Southern Living. How did the cooking grate stay spotless over an 18 hour cook? Where is the smoke? Has Matt Moore ever wrapped a brisket? What happened to the fat? Admit it, you cooked this brisket in an oven, right?

Heard it here first? Tap the brakes, Food Network:

You heard it here first: Burnt Ends = “beef candy.” #TheGrillDads pic.twitter.com/l43BOjtJNY — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) January 6, 2018