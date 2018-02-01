An Austin mainstay calls it quits:

Austin barbecue institution Ruby’s to close after 30 years. https://t.co/uQM4m1tHRa — Austin Chronicle (@AustinChronicle) January 31, 2018

Barbecue soup? That’s what Tejas Chocolate Craftory in Tomball is doing with its leftovers.

The eagerly awaited Harlem Road BBQ is now open in Richmond.

A riveting profile of the most interesting man cooking with fire:

I’ve got lamb fat on my face, ashes under my nails and smoke in my hair just from reading this thing. https://t.co/52hSx8NMx9 — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) January 22, 2018

More Texas barbecue will soon be available in Toronto. Dallas pitmaster, Terrance Hill from Lockhart Smokehouse, consulted with the soon-to-open Beach Hill Smokehouse.

North Carolina A&T is working to reduce the impact of hog waste on the environment. They want to turn gas into gasoline.

The “Churrasqueiro” stars in this captivating 5-part series of ads for a Brazilian barbecue outfitter:



A Diverse Blend is the new exhibit open at the Texas Capitol visitor’s center in Austin. Texas cuisine, including barbecue, is the theme of the display.

The Austin American Statesman asks: “Why do barbecue pitmasters wear black gloves?”

On the artistry of the barbecue tray:

Barbecue trays are the visual emblem of the Texas BBQ revolution. And nobody composes a barbecue tray better than @CorkscrewBBQ #HouBBQ https://t.co/rFkdJ7re6n — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) January 27, 2018

It’s soon to be Super Beef Sunday in Houston. Saint Arnold Brewery hosts three pitmasters for a solid pre-game barbecue package.

Red Dirt BBQ Fest is coming back to Tyler in May, and tickets are on sale.

They’re building some pretty sophisticated whole hog cookers in Hungary:



The Stella Hotel in Bryan is touting a travel package in late April for a Texas barbecue weekend featuring 44 Farms and Black’s BBQ.

Dignowity Meats in San Antonio is expanding from their sandwich shop concept into a full-blown barbecue joint which they hope to open in May.

Panther City BBQ, a barbecue truck set up where the Heim’s were once parked, has some high hopes in Fort Worth.

Rules for new and old barbecue in North Carolina:

Nothing like a barbecue debate to get your blood pumping on a chilly morning. So: What’s the difference between traditional barbecue and new barbecue? https://t.co/epzGMuLYUm — Kathleen Purvis (@kathleenpurvis) January 25, 2018

A new Texas barbecue joint is about to (re)open in Virginia. Richmond Magazine took a detailed look at how ZZQ went from pop-up to brick-and-mortar, including who designed their unique font called “Brisket Slab.”

The Lucky Well BBQ Commissary in Philadelphia is seeking backers to support its mission of providing jobs for the homeless.

Don’t get between this man and his barbecue sauce: