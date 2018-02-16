“[M]y father carried 40 pounds of Ruby’s famous chopped beef in a suitcase on an airplane to London for my brother Ben’s wedding to an English girl…” A wonderful tribute to Rudy’s BBQ, set to close this weekend.

A new Houston BBQ joint looks promising:

The most recent issue of Meat + Poultry magazine is dedicated to all things sausage, including those from Southside Market in Elgin.

The Quesoff was canceled last year, but it’s back in Austin for SXSW. Contestants will include Franklin Barbecue and Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ.

You can learn about smoking the perfect brisket and the “rich global barbecue culture” at SXSW in this class with Jess Pryles and professors from Texas A&M.

Angel San Juan reports on an unusual post-Harvey reunion between a man and his stolen barbecue pit https://t.co/XAvgWktHpa pic.twitter.com/aqnxK7mNUH — KFDM News (@kfdmnews) February 7, 2018

After Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas burnt, co-owner Brent Reaves didn’t sulk. He headed to New York to get business advice from Michael Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs.

In its 52 Weeks of BBQ series, the San Antonio Express-News visits the Rusty Bucket where the meaty pork ribs stand out.

The temporary closure is only for 3-4 weeks:

Effective 02-12-18 we will be closing the doors permanently!..To the old building that is & getting ready for the big move to our new building! We’re moving on UP! So you have less than a week to get your Hays Co BBq fix!Please help out by sharing on all social media outlets #bbq pic.twitter.com/nXOkoomhmQ — Hays Co. Bar-B-Que (@Hayscobbq) February 6, 2018

It looks like a case of Demeris versus Demeris in this barbecue lawsuit out of Houston.

Houston Food Finder calls Willow’s Texas BBQ, “a worthy Houston-area barbecue destination.”

At Tejas Chocolate Craftory, they’ve declared it to be “soup weather.” Keep an eye out for smoked pork chowder, chicken tinga tortilla, and brisket French onion soup.

“Eye is the Mexican caviar, it’s a delicacy.” – Mando Vera

“I used to have affairs with women. Now I have an affair with barbacoa.”

https://t.co/ahzzySCoes via @expressnews — Jason Buch (@jlbuch) February 12, 2018

Wine Spectator magazine is enamored with all the great barbecue, and barbecue stories, offered in Lockhart.

The beef industry is asking the USDA to refine definitions of “meat” and “beef” to not include lab-grown meat. Companies marketing meat-alternatives disagree with the effort, and a few chicken companies may as well.

Read up on Chicago’s South Side barbecue:

The good folks at @SAVEURMAG allowed me to write about a topic I’ve long wanted to tackle: Race, segregation, and Chicago South Side barbecue. Here it is, online at last: https://t.co/bJJh1Mt5un pic.twitter.com/fWOr9nwcqA — Kevin Pang (@pang) February 8, 2018

Memphis-based Corky’s BBQ is expanding to Texas. Andria Cain, an Applebee’s and Panera franchisee, and her partner, Bruce Gingrich, have rights to open as many as 17 locations in Houston and Dallas. The first will open in Houston later this year.

Former New York Times critic Gael Greene, reviews the home cooking and barbecue at the new Opry City Stage in Times Square. The Nashville-themed restaurant specializes in the Kansas City specialty of burnt ends.

Texas Game Wardens love barbecue, too: