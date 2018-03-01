In case you missed it, the James Beard Foundation named its semifinalists, and three pitmasters made the list in the regional “Best Chef” categories. Samuel Jones from North Carolina, Rodney Scott from South Carolina, and Texas’s own Tootsie Tomanetz from Snow’s BBQ in Lexington.

Brisket, oxtails, and boudin in Houston:

Central Texas-style barbecue gets all the headlines, but Houston’s own East Texas-style is chugging along quite nicely, thank you. @RaysBBQ1 #HouBBQ https://t.co/OG9TRMmX3C pic.twitter.com/NVFgrwQT2V — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) February 18, 2018

Is Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse “the next generation of Texas BBQ?”

Women in barbecue are finally getting the limelight they deserve, says the Houston Chronicle.

Is a two-hour line in 37-degree weather worth it for some great Texas barbecue? Linsey Thut of The Daytripper thought so at Pecan Lodge. Who’s gonna tell her she could have used the Express Line for the Trough?

Smoked brisket with mole proves difficult for a home cook:

Inspired by an Instagram post by @bbqsnob, I tried to replicate a smoked beef brisket with chocolate mole sauce at home. Some important lessons learned here:https://t.co/d1yZalXv69 — Kevin Pang (@pang) February 20, 2018

There’s a new barbecue food truck in San Antonio, but this one, named Cow Tippin BBQ, is housed in a converted airport shuttle.

Pollos Asados Los Norteños served San Antonio’s best mesquite-grilled chicken before it was forced to close by TCEQ last September. They plan to reopen in a couple weeks.

A Waco barbecue joint owner was arrested on prostitution charges stemming from a hidden camera at a massage parlor.

Killen’s BBQ seeks help in finding tip jar theft suspect https://t.co/ifDSkgFCx5 — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) February 19, 2018

SXSW is coming up later this month, and the Smoking Ho has released a guide to barbecue in Austin.

BBQ Recon headed to Pflugerville and found themselves impressed with the barbecue at Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ.

Aaron Franklin, of Austin’s Franklin Barbecue, talked to Munchies about his upcoming Hot Luck Festival and the soon-to-open Loro in Austin.

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes metal fence, breaks human’s arm, and swims to uninhabited island where she still lives https://t.co/CWBbCqOROE — The Independent (@Independent) February 17, 2018

There was a time, a century ago, when the hippopotamus was seen as the answer to an American meat shortage. Praise was given to the flavor of their fatty brisket, and the meat was affectionately referred to as “lake cow bacon.”

In 1932, James and Zelma Graham opened Graham’s Rib Station in Springfield, Missouri. They survived the Depression and chose not to segregate their restaurant.

