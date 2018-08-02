Plus: The World Championship BBQ Goat Cookoff and how New Yorkers really feel about barbecue.

Lockhart Smokehouse , with locations in Dallas and Plano, is expanding to Arlington early next month. They transferred coals from the pit at the original location to light the new pit.

Fort Worth’s Swiss Pastry Shop is making kouign amann pastries stuffed with shredded, smoked brisket from Heim BBQ.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram taste-tested a couple local barbecue pizzas, and not surprisingly, the one with actual barbecue on it (not just sauce) won.

BBQ on the Brazos is making plans for a new home right across the street from its old spot, which now houses a competitor.

Austin food critic finds Lockhart brisket lacking:

A new Chief Grilling Officer job pays $5,000 a week to travel the country eating barbecue. Unfortunately, Reynolds Wrap, an aluminum foil company, only funds the position for two weeks.

The Southern Smoke Festival will bring together some incredible cooking talent on September 30 in Houston. Tickets are on sale now.

“If you ate just barbecue, first thing that comes to mind is you’d be super constipated,” nutritionist Megan Lyons told the Dallas Morning News.

With trendy keto diet, is Texas barbecue actually good for you? https://t.co/QdQe0tQYs1 — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) July 20, 2018

Thrillist took a trip through Houston and updated their list of the best barbecue joints in town.

Construction will soon begin on a new location of Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in Katy.

Arby’s isn’t happy with just smoked brisket:

Authentic Texas magazine has a preview of the World Championship BBQ Goat Cookoff in Brady, which will have its 45th contest over Labor Day weekend.

“I want to see this company successfully migrate to major markets like Houston or College Station or Waco and up the 35 corridor, even to Dallas,” said Jim Guy Egbert, CEO of Bill Miller BBQ.

Take a state-by-state barbecue tour:

The best barbecue in every state (plus runners up for every choice) https://t.co/ALhvJo8SWP pic.twitter.com/tCAYRw7mQy — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) July 25, 2018

Donnell Rogers, a Greenville, North Carolina native, runs Smack Grill, selling chicken and ribs out of his front yard in Brooklyn.

New Yorker Mike Fox cooked a whole hog for the first time and wrote about the experience for Steven Raichlen’s barbecue blog.

Jim Shahin of The Washington Post takes a look at the vast array of barbecue and grilling books available this season.

Did Senator Ted Cruz ride the ferris wheel?

“Your American grass-fed beef might actually come from overseas, even if it’s labeled ‘Product of U.S.A.’”

Lean hog prices in the U.S. are down 20 percent thanks to the reaction from China and Mexico to Trump’s trade war, and it’s only going to get worse.

“…an implacable hatred for all barbecue pits.”