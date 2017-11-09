BBQ News: 10/27 – 11/09

Smoked meat news from Texas and beyond.

The eighth annual Texas Monthly Barbecue Festival wrapped up on Sunday, and Eater Austin shared a recap of the smoked meats and the vegan protestors.

Here’s a look at all the barbecue variety at the festival:

My photo journey in trying to hit all 30 BBQ joints at the @tmbbq Fest – https://t.co/6MbxDfcydF #TMBBQFest pic.twitter.com/afpDoENQW6 — Jimmy Ho (@TheSmokingHo) November 7, 2017

The USDA relied on cameras instead of people to determine the grade of 50 percent of U.S. beef. Those cameras weren’t properly calibrated.

Evan Grant filed a report from the judging table at the Dallas Kosher Barbecue Championship last weekend.

U.S. Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke will “host” 100 different barbecues across the state simultaneously. He’ll address them all via YouTube Live on Saturday.

Blending San Antonio Tex-Mex with Austin barbecue:

The St. Mark Luthern Church in Adkins will host a barbecue benefit for the victims and families of the Sutherland Springs church massacre.

Big B’s BBQ in Henderson, Nevada catered the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas where 58 people were murdered. The site was a closed crime scene for a month, so they just got their smoker and other equipment back on November 1.

Aaron Franklin will be doing barbecue at a new address:

After the August 26 fire, Franklin Barbecue will reopen next Tuesday, November 14.

“We’re not modern. No computers in here. We just keep it simple. I think that’s the reason that we’ve been here so long.” —Steve Kapchinskie of Martin’s Place in Bryan.

The fifth quarter means barbecue in Mason, Texas:



The Smoking Ho headed to Hondo to check out Heavy’s BBQ. I’m not sure he thought it was top 50 worthy.

The Beaumont Enterprise headed over to Port Neches to talk with Garry Richards of Billy Joe’s Bar-B-Que.

Although Barack Obama chose Franklin Barbecue in Austin, the former First Lady chose:

International Smoke, a San Francisco restaurant by Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry, describes its style as a “global approach to dishes cooked with fire, grilling and smoke.” They’ll open a Houston location in 2018.

“Barbecue can be heavy, and it’s not something some people want to eat every day.” – Erin Smith of Feges BBQ. I respectfully disagree.

TWTX goes inside Tejas Chocolate in Tomball to see what made them one of the best barbecue joints in Texas.

Eater features the Trough from Pecan Lodge:



New Orleans food critic Brett Anderson released his five best new restaurants for this year, and it includes Central City BBQ.

Bryan Furman of B’s Cracklin’ BBQ in Georgia is raising his own pigs for the whole hog barbecue at his two restaurants. Furman also shared some barbecue opinions with the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

NPR’s Here & Now traveled to Kansas City to talk with barbecue lovers and pitmasters about the city’s barbecue tradition.

Who doesn’t love a meat collage?