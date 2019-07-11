The readers’ choice and editors’ choice rarely match up when it comes to barbecue joints, but in this case, Snow’s BBQ takes the crown in both.

The Dallas Morning News digs into Heim BBQ’s bacon burnt ends and shares a couple recipes for its popular side dishes.

The day has already passed, but June 29 is now *officially* bacon burnt end day, thanks to Heim Barbecue.

Trey’s Chow Down lists his barbecue favorites across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

White Beards BBQ is open in Azle with a tiny dining room, great ribs, and nine-layer brisket nachos.

BBQ on the Brazos, a Top 50 barbecue joint, is moving from Cresson to a new location in Fort Worth.

Berry Best BBQ in Watauga has opened a second location, inside North East Mall in Hurst.

Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth was featured on WFAA:

Cattleack Barbecue in Dallas is taking the weekend off and will be closed for its normal Thursday and Friday lunch services.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas has launched a new secret menu item called the “food coma.”

We wrote about Stiky Ribz in Forney recently, and now they have a second location after taking over the former Louie King BBQ in Dallas.

Shiner’s Spoetzl Brewery is hosting Shiner Saturdays this summer, featuring live music, beer, and Salt Lick barbecue.

Brick Vault Brewery and Barbecue won a gold medal at the U.S. Open Beer Championship for its Gold Bars brew in the “juicy or hazy strong pale ale” category.

Oscar Weeks II had a long and winding road to get back into barbecue, and thanks to an unexpected investor, he’s serving from a new trailer in Abilene.

“City Hall of Dallas grants bid to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open and operate the building’s first full-menu and sit-down dining option.”

A bus tour of black-owned barbecue joints in Dallas called the “The Soul of Dallas” tour takes off on July 27.

The Houston Chronicle explains how Vietnamese cuisine and traditional Texas barbecue have come together at Khoi Barbecue and Saigon Smoke.

Nick Kidelsperger of the Chicago Tribune traveled all over Chicago to find the best rib tips, and he shares his favorites in this report.

The “hidden bias of brisket” is discussed by the Huffington Post in an article about the contributions of black and Native American pitmasters.

High rents and neighbors complaining about smoke make California’s Bay Area a tough spot to grow a barbecue culture.

Even so, the barbecue quality is getting better in the Bay Area:

And the San Francisco Chronicle declares that “Matt Horn is the future of Bay Area barbecue.”

This Detroit Metro Times article from a couple years back highlights the barbecue culture of the city’s neighborhood joints.

It also took me two years to learn that somebody out there was ranking the best barbecue joints in…Nebraska!

As the demand rises for brisket across the country, the prices are coming up right along with it.

Another beef cut is getting about as popular as brisket, but don’t expect to find low prices on the M. serratus ventralis, also known as beef short ribs.

Jim Auchmutey breaks down several common barbecue myths for the Washington Post.

