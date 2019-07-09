BBQ

Snow’s BBQ Wins the 2019 Texas Monthly Readers’ Choice BBQ Bracket

Newcomer Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que was a close second in the battle for smoked-meat supremacy.

Texas Monthly
Jul 9, 2019
Snow's BBQ
A plate from Snow's BBQ.

Victoria Millner

What else is there to say? Our readers have great taste. After six rounds of competition and votes cast by more than 11,000 participants, the Texas Monthly Readers’ Choice is … also the Texas Monthly Editors’ Choice. Snow’s BBQ of Lexington, which we declared the best barbecue joint in the state the last time we ranked the Top 50 in Texas, finished No. 1 on our BBQ Bracket.

In the finals, Snow’s took on a relative newcomer, Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que of Rockdale, that had already scored a major upset by taking out Austin’s Franklin Barbecue in the semis. Voters gave Snow’s a solid 55 percent of the vote, compared with Brett’s 45 percent.

Thank you to all who voted. We hope the competition got you as hungry as it got us. We hope you’re inspired to trek to Snow’s or Brett’s, or Franklin or Kreuz Market, or any of the other 28 joints that found their way onto the bracket with your support. Better yet, eat your way through the joints on our Top 50 and our Top 25 newcomers lists.

If you do that, we can guarantee that you’ll learn the truest lesson of this competition: When it comes to the upper echelons of Texas barbecue, there are absolutely no losers.

Texas Monthly