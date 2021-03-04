Where did all that backyard barbecue wood go? Chuck Blount reports on how much of it was burned up in fireplaces during the winter storm.

The havoc of the winter storm is far from over. Nearly all the wood was stolen from Meshack’s BBQ in Garland, and the pipes burst inside the restaurant. You can donate here to help the joint recover.

Zavala’s Barbecue in Grand Prairie likely won’t reopen until April:

Winter storm Uri had no respect for Texas barbecue, but then it came from up north. Damn Yankee.https://t.co/UHGbMTBh5B — Dallas Observer (@Dallas_Observer) March 1, 2021

Operation BBQ Relief served 5,000 barbecue meals a day in Houston during the storm, including its nine-millionth meal overall.

The owners of Guess Family Barbecue in Waco generously gave away food during the storm, and The Drew Barrymore Show teamed up with Tyson Foods to reward them with 17,000 pounds of frozen chicken.

A bagel chain adds brisket to the menu:

The pastrami at Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth is served only once a week, but June Naylor said it’s worth planning ahead for.

“Mexicue to me is the distinct combination of Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex.” —Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington.

The Texas Twinkies—bacon-wrapped, brisket-stuffed jalapeños—at Hutchins BBQ in McKinney and Frisco used to be hard to come by. Previously, the treats were only attainable on weekends, but they’re now available for nationwide shipping.

Vegan ribs delivered to your door in Dallas:

Boneless Butcher in Dallas is doing amazing vegan steak and ribs https://t.co/T2NeY8CnYp — CultureMap Dallas (@CultureMapDAL) March 1, 2021

The owners of Midway BBQ in Katy plan to rebuild after a devastating fire. Their other business, Midway Meat Market, recently reopened after a long closure due to damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Sherice and Steve Garner share their story of opening the first version of Southern Q under a tent in Houston before moving up to a food truck, then a brick-and-mortar.

If you love Killen’s Barbecue in Pearland, then you’ll probably love the new location on the north side of town. The Woodlands location is now open with the same menu.

I defended Houston’s honor in this barbecue discussion on The Dan Patrick Show:

BBQ expert Daniel Vaughn (@BBQsnob) reacts to Nick Wright's (@GetNickWright) extremely inflammatory statement about Texas BBQ. For Daniel's full appearance: https://t.co/KvYw5lnCbL pic.twitter.com/SKjwKvoKPB — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 27, 2021

In response, the folks at The Smoke Sheet pointed out some of their favorite new barbecue joints in Kansas City, so I guess I have a few to add to my to-do list.

Dan Brown has owned Leonard’s Pit Barbecue in Memphis, Tennessee, since 1993, but he’s now looking for a buyer for the century-old restaurant.

Texas barbecue is kosher in NYC:

Kosher barbecue restaurants in New York City are finding ways to connect the world of the smokehouse to that of Jewish culture and cuisine https://t.co/MrI2BbVy78 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 26, 2021

Hodgies Too ice cream shop in Massachusetts has debuted a new flavor: barbecued brisket.

Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson is donating more than 65,000 pounds of pulled pork to help families in need in the South and Midwest.

Beef ribs, brisket, smoked sausage, and smoked oxtails in . . . California!



Leslie Kelly talked with Adrian Miller about Miller’s upcoming book Black Smoke, and to Lolis Eric Elie and Rodney Scott about Scott’s new cookbook.

Stanford Magazine calls Adrian Miller the Bard of Barbecue in this profile.

The historic Jones Bar-B-Q in Arkansas was badly damaged by a fire:

Fire damages one of the oldest Black-owned restaurants in the U.S. — Jones B-B-Q in Marianna, Arkansas. Owner Harold Jones said he will repair and reopen. "There is NO MENU. All Jones BBQ Diner serves is a pork BBQ sandwich on Wonder Bread." https://t.co/7a1zrAzJcs — Bill Bowden (@billbowden) March 1, 2021

Owner James Jones, 76, has vowed to rebuild the restaurant, and a GoFundMe has been set up to accept donations.