Where did all that backyard barbecue wood go? Chuck Blount reports on how much of it was burned up in fireplaces during the winter storm.

The havoc of the winter storm is far from over. Nearly all the wood was stolen from Meshack’s BBQ in Garland, and the pipes burst inside the restaurant. You can donate here to help the joint recover.

Zavala’s Barbecue in Grand Prairie likely won’t reopen until April:

Operation BBQ Relief served 5,000 barbecue meals a day in Houston during the storm, including its nine-millionth meal overall.

The owners of Guess Family Barbecue in Waco generously gave away food during the storm, and The Drew Barrymore Show teamed up with Tyson Foods to reward them with 17,000 pounds of frozen chicken.

A bagel chain adds brisket to the menu:

The pastrami at Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth is served only once a week, but June Naylor said it’s worth planning ahead for.

“Mexicue to me is the distinct combination of Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex.”Brandon Hurtado of Hurtado Barbecue in Arlington.

The Texas Twinkies—bacon-wrapped, brisket-stuffed jalapeños—at Hutchins BBQ in McKinney and Frisco used to be hard to come by. Previously, the treats were only attainable on weekends, but they’re now available for nationwide shipping.

Vegan ribs delivered to your door in Dallas:

The owners of Midway BBQ in Katy plan to rebuild after a devastating fire. Their other business, Midway Meat Market, recently reopened after a long closure due to damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Sherice and Steve Garner share their story of opening the first version of Southern Q under a tent in Houston before moving up to a food truck, then a brick-and-mortar.

If you love Killen’s Barbecue in Pearland, then you’ll probably love the new location on the north side of town. The Woodlands location is now open with the same menu.

I defended Houston’s honor in this barbecue discussion on The Dan Patrick Show:

In response, the folks at The Smoke Sheet pointed out some of their favorite new barbecue joints in Kansas City, so I guess I have a few to add to my to-do list.

Dan Brown has owned Leonard’s Pit Barbecue in Memphis, Tennessee, since 1993, but he’s now looking for a buyer for the century-old restaurant.

Texas barbecue is kosher in NYC:

Hodgies Too ice cream shop in Massachusetts has debuted a new flavor: barbecued brisket.

Sadler’s Smokehouse in Henderson is donating more than 65,000 pounds of pulled pork to help families in need in the South and Midwest.

Beef ribs, brisket, smoked sausage, and smoked oxtails in . . . California!

Leslie Kelly talked with Adrian Miller about Miller’s upcoming book Black Smoke, and to Lolis Eric Elie and Rodney Scott about Scott’s new cookbook.

Stanford Magazine calls Adrian Miller the Bard of Barbecue in this profile.

The historic Jones Bar-B-Q in Arkansas was badly damaged by a fire:

Owner James Jones, 76, has vowed to rebuild the restaurant, and a GoFundMe has been set up to accept donations.