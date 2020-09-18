Black-owned barbecue joints in North Texas have seen a positive bump in business because the George Floyd protests inspired people to seek them out, but Juan Reaves of Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que said he “hopes that support is reaching other minority-owned small businesses, not just the restaurant industry or barbecue establishments.”

Tucker’s BBQ in the South Texas town of Raymondville was named “Rural-owned Small Business of the Year” by the SBA.

Chuds does baby backs two ways, and you can too:

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin is combining its barbecue with hummus from Austin’s TLV for a collaborative menu available on September 20.

Shane Stiles of Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew talked to the Austin Chronicle about the variety of neighborhoods he’s opened barbecue joints in, and what it’s like to open a new restaurant in the midst of COVID-19.

La Barbecue in Austin is starting up a new business. Its Red Rocket hot dog cart will open soon.

Matthew Odam has some details on John Mueller’s new barbecue joint opening in the Granary development in Jarrell. Mueller will host a pop-up at the new location this weekend to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas.

Sales of the Horseshoe Pilsner beer by Karbach will benefit service industry workers. The new beer, a collaboration between Houston chef Chris Shepherd and Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue, will debut October 5.

That’s a sobering number, and business is down an average of 34 percent for those that are still open:

100,000 restaurants have closed in the U.S. as a result of the pandemic, according to a recent survey the the National Restaurant Assocation (@WeRRestaurants) https://t.co/mmCm8meJf1 pic.twitter.com/tTJvilvEnf — Global Franchise (@globalfranmag) September 15, 2020

COVID-19 hasn’t decimated the entire restaurant industry. As J. C. Reid explains, Houston is seeing a barbecue boom in 2020.

Fainmous BBQ just opened a new location in Houston, and now you can add it to the list of barbecue joints that ship their barbecue.

LaVaca BBQ in Port Lavaca is expanding. It’s planning to open a second location in Bay City soon.

Jim Buchanan is teaching an old Dozier some new tricks out in Fulshear:

Panther City BBQ in Fort Worth is now opening at 7 a.m., so stop by and try brisket for breakfast. Fort Worth Magazine lists some other great stops for breakfast in Cowtown.

The first Black vendor at the State Fair of Texas served barbecue. Huey Nash opened his Little Bob’s BBQ booth at the fair in 1964.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in Dallas has featured its smoked turkey legs at the State Fair of Texas for decades. With the fair closed this year, you can still get those turkey legs as part of the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru.

The barbecue history of our most recent holiday:

Planning to eat barbecue this Labor Day weekend? The connection between the holiday and barbecue goes back almost to the very beginning. "A Brief History of Labor Day Barbecues"https://t.co/HpCCIMRTtB — Robert F. Moss (@mossr) September 6, 2020

Robert Sietsema calls the brisket “epic” at Solinksy’s in Stamford, N.Y., and promises that it’s as good as Texas brisket. From the photo, I wonder if it would be better if they sliced it against the grain.

Texas-style barbecue is plenty popular in Georgia as brisket-heavy Das BBQ plans a second location in Atlanta.

Kingsford charcoal has shared barbecue recipes from pitmasters across the country, including a few in Texas.

Ronnie Killen checks his briskets and his QuickBooks account at the same time:

Pellet smoker company Traeger released a new television ad featuring Matt Pittman of Meat Church BBQ in Waxahachie.

American Barbecue Showdown is coming to Netflix this weekend, and promises to be the anti-BBQ Pitmasters.

After earning Netflix fame on Chef’s Table, Rodney Scott’s BBQ in Charleston, S.C., is setting sales records, while Snow’s BBQ in Lexington, Texas, sold out of barbecue for shipping last week, saw a jump in merchandise orders, and is planning an expansion.

That sure looks like a great brisket:

First Drake shoots a video at the Nike campus, and now this https://t.co/hqUnDj3dA8 — Michael Russell (@tdmrussell) September 2, 2020

Mike Wilson, founder of Saw’s BBQ in Alabama, died at 46 after a heart attack.

I missed this list from July, but these are some solid options for barbecue if you find yourself craving smoked meat in Los Angeles.

In Sacramento they’re pairing up Texas-style smoked brisket with banh mi at Post Oak Barbecue.

The long-awaited Oakland barbecue joint Horn BBQ by Matt Horn, finally has an opening date of September 26.

Erin Smith of Feges BBQ in Houston makes her chili with “a controversial amount of beans,” and no barbecue. (For the record, Smith redeems herself in another video with these smoked chicken enchiladas.) She welcomes your insults on the chili: