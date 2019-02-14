Every other week, Daniel Vaughn compiles the latest in barbecue news and unearths a few surprises. Here’s the roundup for February 1-February 14.

A giant of Texas BBQ is gone:

Former Kreuz Market owner Rick Schmidt dies https://t.co/gQ9bcnH6rc — Keith Schmidt (@keithschmidt1) February 12, 2019

Valley View Mall in Dallas has been known as “The Mall That Will Not Die,” but its few remaining tenants, including a barbecue vendor, are being pushed out with little warning.

Blacksmoke BBQ & Grill has recently opened in Garland. A father-and-son team hope to make it work in a location where two previous barbecue joints have failed.

Post Oak Smokehouse in Irving is temporarily closed after a grease fire in the kitchen.

Another week, and another barbecue restaurant fire:

Van barbecue restaurant to remain closed ‘indefinitely’ after early morning firehttps://t.co/STi3RsLSUR pic.twitter.com/UEd0unk1NI — KLTV 7 (@KLTV7) February 12, 2019

Wade Elkins left his post as assistant pitmaster at Feges BBQ in Houston and will man the pits at Reveille Barbecue Co. in Magnolia.

Ronnie Killen is putting his name on the brisket for a new Papa John’s barbecue pizza, but Killen’s Barbecue won’t actually smoke the brisket. Eater Houston is understandably perplexed.

Houston’s Jackson Street BBQ got a mention in a New Zealand paper, which praised the brisket and the hospitality.

Great barbecue with less wood:

Fuel-efficiency isn't just for cars. Contemporary BBQ smokers use insulated fireboxes to save on the amount of wood burned. But you won't be able to cook that pot of beans on top of the firebox anymore. #HouBBQ @brettsbbqshop https://t.co/QJpX3foXli — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) February 9, 2019

Chuck Blount looks back to when shoulder clod was held in higher esteem than brisket by Texas pitmasters.

The San Antonio Express-News tested several barbecue sauce ingredients inside a smoker to see which ones best absorb smoke.

Butter’s BBQ in Mathis, and its owner Andrew “Butter” Soto, were profiled in a Corpus Christi news broadcast.

“With a little dry rub and some tenderness…”

.@dariusrucker + DP and The Danettes on backing vocals singing the new #MeatFriday hit "Hold My Ham" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3d0AIRHUs5 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 7, 2019

After Arlington barbecue joint owner Ashton Stauffer announced her candidacy for Arlington mayor, the local paper reported an alleged “shakedown” by her and her boyfriend, Joshua Finkenbinder, who broke the jaw of fellow small business owner Corey Hyden.

Rooster’s BBQ in Cresson was invited by the Los Angeles Rams to provide barbecue for their visit to the Super Bowl.

A six-year-old boy, reaching for a lost ball, was electrocuted by the 2 Gords BBQ food truck in Laredo.

A taste of Atlanta barbecue:

In a special #SuperBowl edition of #TheDish: @danajacobson sat down with Bryan Furman — the owner of "B’s Cracklin’ Barbecue." @eater named it Atlanta’s Best Restaurant in 2017. pic.twitter.com/2kvsiZjXv0 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 2, 2019

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper responds to Stephen Colbert’s disparagement of the state’s barbecue.

Our State magazine has published its list of the 26 essential barbecue joints in North Carolina.

The Oregonian described what to expect at Eem, a new Thai barbecue restaurant in Portland: “Think brisket pulled from Eem’s cabinet smoker, sliced and served with spicy jungle curry broth … or ground into a jasmine rice and herb-stuffed boudin-style sausage topped with a crispy fried egg.”

Forbes wonders if Ohio-based City Barbeque, with 42 current locations, can be a successful national chain.

A Memphis BBQ chain brings its pork-heavy menu to Katy:

World-famous Memphis chain Corky's BBQ opens first Texas location in Houston suburb https://t.co/agcjCOTasH pic.twitter.com/VshiQznjwa — The Katy Rancher (@RancherNews) February 8, 2019

“For reasons I still don’t fathom, a relentless plague of half-assed new barbecue restaurants multiplied as insidiously as split-face concrete block, and provoked a kind of fury in me that would ignite my hair every time I had to sit down and write about it.” – Mike Sula on Chicago barbecue.

Herbert Williams, who founded Hot Sauce Williams Barbeque in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away at the age of 82.

“Fate of 90-year-old Virginia ham smokehouse hangs in balance — and may go to state Supreme Court” – From The Virginian-Pilot

They say it like it’s a bad thing: