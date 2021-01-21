Burnt BBQ & Tacos recently opened in Plano. Owner Brett Curtis said, “We figured, you don’t get tacos and barbecue in one location, and that’s something that makes us unique.” The two go great together, but that’s why the combination is hardly unique in Texas—and Curtis is getting sufficiently roasted on Twitter.

Louie Mueller BBQ had a pit fire scare:

It’s a good thing there wasn’t more damage at Louie Mueller, especially considering that Esquire just included the joint in its list of one hundred restaurants we can’t afford to lose. Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Cozy Corner in Memphis, and Pappy’s Smokehouse in St. Louis also made the list.

After a “very soft opening,” the new John Mueller Joint Barbecue will open at the Granary in Jarrell with a full menu this coming Friday–Sunday.

Stacy Franklin discusses how she’s adapted Franklin Barbecue’s business model and serving style during the pandemic.

Dagar’s Catering in Austin will pivot from catering back to barbecue as Freddie’s Smokehouse BBQ, returning to the original business model from when it opened as Freddie’s BBQ in 1952.

Now here’s an honest barbecue job posting from LeRoy and Lewis BBQ:

If you’re looking to open a barbecue joint in Lubbock, the Shack BBQ, which closed last year, is for sale for $700,000.

You’d be competing with Old School BBQ West Texas, newly opened in Lubbock. Taking the name literally, Old School’s barbecue is served out of a converted school bus.

San Antonio barbecue joint owners will love this tip from the local paper: buy some extra chopped barbecue to use at home in place of ground beef.

A real Texas barbecue chili, no beans:



There’s a new list of the best barbecue joint in each state. The pick for Texas isn’t anywhere near Austin.

“A new Traeger grill is one of many things that has kept [Dallas Stars center Tyler] Seguin busy this offseason as he rehabs from hip surgery.” – The Athletic

Do you like your barbecue salty or sweet? Either way, J.C. Reid says Houston barbecue can satisfy your tastes.

Snow’s BBQ will reopen this weekend, but #stayawayfromtootsie:

Snow’s will be OPEN this Saturday January 23, 2021. All safety protocols will be in full force to keep our doors open. #justwearthedamnmask #stayawayfromtootsie #letsdothis — Snow's BBQ/Kerry Bexley (@snowsbbq) January 18, 2021

Killen’s Barbecue became renowned in Pearland, south of Houston, and just opened a new location way up north in the Woodlands.

KERA headed down to Brownsville to find out “where the [barbacoa] magic happens” at Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que.

Over at Washington University in St. Louis, Jeannette Cooperman asks, “How did eating become such a complicated source of pleasure?”

The Museum of Food and Drink in NYC is hosting a virtual barbecue history discussion next month:

BLACK SMOKE: The History of African American Barbecue on 2/10, 8PM EST Join BBQ historian @howardconyers, pitmasters @EdMitchellsQue, and culinary historian @soulfoodscholar to learn how enslaved Africans built the modern story of American barbecue. 🍖https://t.co/dfBtqaU7qf — Museum of Food+Drink (@mofad) January 13, 2021

Debra Ivory, owner of George’s Happy Hog Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City, died from complications related to COVID-19.

Zef BBQ in Simi Valley, California, is smoking up Texas-style barbecue in the driveway and is one of California’s best new restaurants.

Matt Horn recounts just how bad the first rack of ribs was that he cooked for his girlfriend, but she married him anyway. Now, the couple runs Horn BBQ in Oakland.

