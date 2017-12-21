Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play
Burka Blog

Ken Paxton Rules That Licensed Handgun Owners Can Bring a Firearm to Church

The attorney general issued the opinion to provide legal options for improving church security in Texas.

By Comments

Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

In the wake of the state’s worst mass shooting, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal opinion stating that people with a state License to Carry may bring a handgun into a church unless the institution has given visitors proper notice that firearms are banned from the premises. The ruling was designed to help provide legal options for improving church security.

The opinion had been requested by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick after a gunman killed 26 people on November 5 at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, a tiny community outside San Antonio. A neighbor shot the gunman as he tried to flee, and a subsequent car chase ended when the man committed suicide. The incident sparked a debate over whether churches should have security, either professional or volunteer, to protect worshipers.

“If a church decides to exclude the concealed or open carrying of handguns on the premises of church property, it may provide the requisite notice, thereby making it an offense for a license holder to carry a handgun on those premises,” Paxton wrote in his official opinion. “However, churches may instead decide not to provide notice and to allow the carrying of handguns on their premises.”

“Unless a church provides effective oral or written notice prohibiting the carrying of handguns on its property, a license holder may carry a handgun onto the premises of church property as the law allows,” Paxton wrote.

Paxton also ruled that any church that wants to set up its own volunteer security team is exempt from paying required Private Security Act fees, clarifying a new piece of legislation that took effect on September 1.

The standard procedure for any facility to ban the carrying a firearm requires a conspicuous sign in Spanish and English that reads: “Pursuant to Section 30.06, Penal Code (trespass by license holder with a concealed handgun), a person llicensed under Subchapter H, Chapter 411, Government Code (handgun licensing law), may not enter this property with a concealed handgun.”

 

Tags: Law, Politics, church security, handguns, Ken Paxton, license to carry, Sutherland Springs

Related Content

Devin Kelley Sutherland Springs

Investigators Want Apple to Turn Over Data from the Sutherland Springs Shooter’s iPhone

The Sermon on the Sunday After
law enforcement

Women in Law Enforcement Help Build Trust Within a Community

The Sutherland Springs Tragedy is a Reminder of How Domestic Violence Contributes to Mass Shootings
  • John Bernard Books

    Hellyessss

  • WUSRPH

    They can shoot the sinners.

    • SpiritofPearl

      How can they tell the sheep from the wolves? They all wear Stetsons . . .

      • WUSRPH

        Black hats are for the bad guys.

  • Jed

    if i follow: change the rule to allow persons unknown to walk into a church with concealed weapons, in order to defend against the other people who may walk in there with unconcealed weapons. then suggest that because there are all these people walking around with weapons, the churches may need their own security forces, which are to be unregulated, natch, thereby literally missing the point of the second amendment.

    church security forces? nope, not fascist at all. (nobody expects the spanish inquisition!)

    yeah, this all sounds like the safest and most freedom-loving possible response to the problem.

    thanks obama.

    • BCinBCS

      Jed, you do realize that about 80% of conservatives do not understand your last sentence?

      • Jed

        80% of conservatives don’t understand much.

        • John Bernard Books

          actually we do understand how crazy dems are….

    • BigMan68

      It appears you don’t follow. This opinion only clarifies that it is indeed legal for people licensed to carry handguns to carry said handgun into a church, unless that church posts the required sign disallowing carry.

      And your Second Amendment argument is incorrect as well. The SCOTUS has already ruled that the right to keep AND BEAR arms is an individual right (DC v Heller, 2008).

      http://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-supreme-court/554/570.html

  • John Bernard Books

    Greatest prez ever?
    “With the passage of the GOP tax bill this week, the Trump administration has scored 81 major achievements in its first year, making good on campaign promises to provide significant tax cuts, boost U.S. energy production, and restore respect to the United States, according to the White House.
    And along the way, President Trump even outdid his own expectations and slashed at least 11 major legacy items of former President Barack Obama”
    http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/year-one-list-81-major-trump-achievements-11-obama-legacy-items-repealed/article/2644159

    of course not silly…he just looks that way after prez Obama…..

  • SpiritofPearl

    Another reason to remain a secular humanist . . .

  • June Gordon

    Yes, the answer to crazy people with guns is to ensure that there are more crazy people with guns! Praise God! Glory!

    • SpiritofPearl

      Amen!

      If you need to take a gun to church, it’s time to find a different church.

      • BCinBCS

        If you need to take a gun to church, it’s time to find a different church.

        That’s an interesting way to look at the problem. I have become so used to gun violence, that solution never came to mind.

        When I was young (uh-oh here it comes), when I was young, churches were never locked so that those that wanted/needed could come in to pray at any time. No one burglarized a church – it just wasn’t done. Additionally, about one in every four pickup truck had a gun rack in the rear window with a “varmint” rifle in it. These trucks were never locked and no one bothered the rifles. Despite the opportunities, mass shootings in churches never occurred. So what has changed?

        • SpiritofPearl

          The NRA.

          • SpiritofPearl

            As a city girl, guns just weren’t part of life for me.

    • BigMan68

      People who are licensed to carry in Texas pass a background check and are legally able to purchase and possess firearms. In what universe does that make them “crazy”?

  • John Bernard Books

    dems are sick of winning….want to impeach Prez Trump
    “PowerPost Analysis
    Forget what they say — House Democrats are readying for impeachment”
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/powerpost/forget-what-they-say–house-democrats-are-readying-for-impeachment/2017/12/20/c9ad6548-e5c5-11e7-833f-155031558ff4_story.html?utm_term=.cbe64b539a07

    are you sick of winning…….

  • Marvel

    Yee-haw, it’s Gunsmoke here in Texas! Reckon my pastor will be more cautious with his fire and brimstone warnin’s, he may just get more than a smatterin’ of “amens” comin’ back at him. Hot diggity and dang tootin’!

    • BCinBCS

      Great avatar.

  • WUSRPH

    I just want to wish a Happy Holiday, Merry Christmas (Xmas), Kwanza, belated Hanukah and otherwise good will to ALL. I especially hope that the season will bring special gifts to two posters JJ and the Troll. May JJ get the gift of logic and may the Troll lose a little of that hate that is devouring him.

    • John Bernard Books

      I send you the gift of winning……something dems aren’t used to doing.

    • SpiritofPearl

      The ancient celebration of the winter solstice honors the return of the sun each year. Let there be light!

  • John Bernard Books
  • WUSRPH

    Did you notice how BIG virtually ERONMOUS Trump’s signature was on the tax bill? Ego problem anyone?

    • José

      Best wishes of the season, amigo

  • WUSRPH

    http://tinyurl.com/y9ouvmb8

    Did you see the Washington Post’s list of the 15th most likely Democratic candidates for 2020? Assuming that I am still around (and I have all intentions of being so) I may have a real problem choosing a candidate….Anybody but Trump, of course.

    • SpiritofPearl

      I like Sherrod Brown right now.

  • SpiritofPearl

    You have control issues.

    • John Bernard Books

      he merely pointed out gasbag was off topic again,,,,,seems like you have the need to control

  • SpiritofPearl

    And I have made it to where I am with education. Knowledge, my friend, is power.

  • John Bernard Books

    dems have a problem…why was Debbie covering for this guy?
    “If a customer showed up looking to buy a car from Cars International A, often referred to as CIA, Abid Awan — who was managing partner of the dealership while also earning $160,000 handling IT for House Democrats — would frequently simply go across the street to another dealership called AAA Motors and get one.”
    http://dailycaller.com/2017/12/19/house-it-aides-ran-car-dealership-with-markings-of-a-nefarious-money-laundering-operation/

    yes dem voters will still vote for dems….because they are told to……wow

Trending