U.S. Immigration Director Threatens to Jail Elected Officials in Sanctuary Cities

Texas mayors call ICE Director Thomas Homan’s desire to prosecute elected officials ”hogwash” and un-American.

Thomas Homan, Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, speaks during a Department of Homeland Security press conference December 5, 2017, in Washington, DC.
Photograph by Drew Angerer/Getty

Mayors from across the state were stunned today when the acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Thomas Homan, went on Fox News and threatened to jail and prosecute elected officials in so-called sanctuary cities who do not fully cooperate with federal authorities in rounding up and deporting undocumented immigrants.

“Did he mention me?” an incredulous Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked when reporters brought up the remarks.

When I asked Austin mayor Steve Adler for a response, he characterized Homan’s remarks as un-American. “Threatening to jail political opponents, especially for laws they aren’t breaking, is not the America I grew up in,” he said. “Austin is the safest big city in Texas, and we follow the law. I will oppose anti-immigrant policies, regardless of the personal consequences, because spreading fear and making threats makes us all less safe.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Mayor Nirenberg said that it’s up to the federal government to enforce immigration laws, not the local police force. “I trust our police department’s guidance on the proper way to ensure public safety to the best of our ability. Community policing requires the community’s trust in the police department,” Nirenberg said. “It is unfair to punish local law enforcement for the federal government’s failure to do its job.”

During his weekly news conference, Turner said that remarks such as Homan’s do not create a “unified America.” Houston is the most diverse city in the United States, he said, and anyone living in Houston will be treated as a Houstonian. “We have to be very careful when you start talking about jailing and prosecuting elected officials,” Turner continued. “You talk about transparency, and then you start talking about jailing people for being diverse and respecting the diverse society in which we live. That’s going a bit far.”

Turner also reiterated that he will not be using the Houston Police Department to enforce federal immigration laws. “I’ve said repeatedly that HPD is not ICE, and HPD is not going to be ICE. Does that make us a sanctuary city?”

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings told the Dallas Morning News that Homan’s statements were “total hogwash.” Dallas already cooperates with ICE, he said. “No one is going to be arrested, especially here in Dallas. We’re not a sanctuary city. We cooperate with ICE. This is basically rattling a saber to make good sound bites.”

 

“This isn’t the America I grew up in,” Homan said in the Fox interview. “We got to take these sanctuary cities on. We got to take them to court. And we got to start charging some of these politicians with crimes.”

Homan was reacting to a new California sanctuary state law signed by Democratic governor Jerry Brown. He also expressed disgust that a jury had recently found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who had been deported multiple times, innocent in the killing of Kate Steinle. The jury found that Zarate shot Steinle by accident as she walked on a San Francisco pier in 2015, but Homan blamed lax sanctuary city attitudes for the jury’s verdict.

In response to the California law, Homan also promised to increase the number of federal immigration agents serving in the state. “If the politicians in California don’t want to protect their communities, then ICE will,” he said.

At the request of Governor Greg Abbott, last year’s Texas legislature passed a so-called sanctuary cities law to allow for the removal of any local official who did not fully cooperate with ICE. Known as SB4, it has been challenged in federal court by multiple Texas cities. A federal court in San Antonio blocked implementation of most of the law, but the state has appealed to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tags: Immigration, Politics

  • roadgeek

    What did the family of Kate Steinle think of Homan’s remarks?

    • SpiritofPearl

      Lame . . . Breitbart bubba blatheration.

  • Fantasy Maker

    Awesome! All I know is that if I violated Federal law, I would be jailed.

  • WUSRPH

    Some from the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s 10th Amendment Center should send this guy a copy of their literature since his own lawyers don’t appear to be doing the job as even that bunch of right-wing radicals knows that the US Supreme Court has repeatedly held that under the 10th Amendment the Federal Government MAY NOT REQUIRE state or local governments to enforce federal laws.

    • Jed

      that 10th amendment is so cray-cray. them federalists love it until they don’t.

  • BCinBCS

    Pressure on the leaders of sanctuary cities is simply another manifestation of the reaction of conservatives to irrational fear. It’s sad that irrational fear is, indeed, still fear because fear can cause people to do terrible things.

    Immigrants from Central America are fleeing to the Unites States out of genuine fear for their lives. They are not trying to sneak into the country but, instead, are crossing the border and immediately surrendering to Border Patrol. They are doing this because they are asking for asylum in our country from sure death in theirs. So many refugees are fleeing for their lives that Mexican authorities are holding them at the border and giving them a number so that they can be delivered to the U.S. Border Patrol when overtaxed facilities become available to accommodate them.

    ICE has decided that draconian measures are necessary to slow the flow of refugees, so when families with children surrender at the border, the parents are separated from the children and each are held in different facilities, sometimes in different states. This abhorrent behavior by ICE is designed to discourage asylum seekers from coming to America. Instead, it has become a Sophie’s Choice between losing one’s children or returning to one’s country to be killed.

    I’m already tired of all of this winning.

    • Jed

      this alone gives the lie to any claims for america as a christian nation. our society is collectively behaving despicably.

