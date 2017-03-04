Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Weekend

TMBBQ Club Members get early access before the general on-sale! Plus, exclusive content, special offers, discounts & more. Click here to join now .

FAQs

Date/Time

BRISKET BRUNCH: Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

Location: Juliet Italian Kitchen ( 1500 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704)

‘CUE COURSE: Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. -5 p.m.

Location: Terry Black’s BBQ (1003 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704)

TEXAS MONTHLY BBQ FEST: Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.; General admission: 1pm – 4pm and VIP admission: Noon – 4pm

Location: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive (at the corner of S. 1st Street), Austin, Texas

Directions to the Long Center

From San Antonio:

Take I-35 North

Exit Riverside Drive and head west (left)

The Long Center is on the left, just past the intersection at S. 1st Street

From Dallas:

Take I-35 South

Exit Riverside Drive and head west (right)

The Long Center is on the left just past the intersection at S. 1st Street

Ticket Info

When will tickets go on sale?

VIP and general admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017.

How much does it cost to attend?

Brisket Brunch tickets: $85

‘Cue Course: $125

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest VIP tickets: $165 (admission 12pm-4pm)

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest General Admission tickets: $80 (admission 1pm-4pm)

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Children 5 and under: $10 (admission 1pm-4pm)

NOTE: Tickets for children 5 and under are available at a discounted rate; however, you must purchase a child ticket to reserve your child’s spot in case of a sellout.

What is included with the purchase of a Texas Monthly BBQ Fest VIP ticket?

VIP ticket holders will receive: A Texas Monthly VIP gift with (2) beverage coupons, early admission onto the festival grounds for one (1) hour (12pm-1pm) prior to general admission ticket holders, and a special discounted 1-year subscription to Texas Monthly magazine ($12 Value).

*NOTE: VIP Ticket holders can pick up their VIP item at the general store with their VIP gift ticket given at check-in

Is there a discount for children?

Yes. Tickets for children 5 and under are available at a discounted rate; however you must purchase a child ticket through the online ticketing service to reserve your child’s spot in case of a sellout. See above for ticket price.

How do I purchase tickets?

Tickets will be available for purchase through www.texasmonthly.com/event/texas-monthly-bbq-fest. Please see above (under the main description) to purchase tickets through Eventbrite.

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Food & Beverage Info

What food will be free or included in the ticket price?

Participating BBQ restaurants will sample their famous meats including ribs, sausage, brisket, and more. Items served by participating restaurants are subject to change.

Do I need to bring cash for extra purchases?

We highly recommend bringing cash for extra purchases; however, the Long Center has an ATM on the property as an added convenience.

Will there be additional food besides meat?

Yes. Several BBQ restaurants will be showcasing their meats as well as various sides and desserts. So come hungry!

Can I buy alcohol at the event?

Yes. There will be several cash bars on-site offering a variety of beverages (beer, liquor, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water) for purchase.

Will water be made available to festival goers?

Yes. Water dispensers will be throughout the festival grounds available for festival guests to enjoy at no charge. Bottled water will be available for purchase at the festival cash bar.

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Event Info

Where should I park when I arrive?

Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Palmer Events Center Parking Garage (900 Barton Springs Road) located between Riverside Drive, South First Street and Barton Springs Road, just south of Lady Bird Lake in downtown Austin (cost: $8 per car, fee paid at booths upon entering garage).

Other parking options conveniently located near the Long Center and within easy walking distance are available at the following locations:

One Texas Center Garage, located at 505 Barton Springs Rd.

Austin City Hall Parking Garage, located at 301 W. 2nd

Parking rates will apply.

Mobility Impaired/Accessible Parking is available in the Palmer Events Center Parking Garage on all levels located near elevators. Please see the Accessibility section of the Long Center’s website for more information. Free bicycle parking is available at the Long Center. As you approach the Long Center Parking Garage from Riverside Drive, there is a bike rack located to the right of the parking garage. You must provide your own lock. TMBBQ Fest is not responsible for any lost or stolen belongings. Click here for additional parking directions and details.

Will there be a shuttle service available to the festival?

No.

What happens if it rains the day of the festival?

The show will go on rain or shine! We have a great rain plan to ensure you’ll get your fill of barbecue and good music regardless of the weather. But if it makes you feel better, feel free to check out our website the day of the festival for up-to-the-minute updates. Better yet, sign up for our TMBBQ mailing list so we can keep you posted on the latest and greatest news about the festival.

Who should I contact with any general inquiries?

For general inquiries, please email [email protected]

Are dogs/pets allowed at the festival?

No. Only service dogs will be allowed on property.

Is the festival kid-friendly?

The festival welcomes BBQ fans of all ages; however the festival does not have kid-friendly activities currently slated so please plan accordingly. Tickets for children 5 and under are available at a discounted price (see ticket info above).

Is the event wheelchair accessible?

Yes. The accessible drop-off area is located at the Keller Williams Circular Drive directly in front of the Long Center. Accessible parking is available on all levels of the Palmer Events Center Garage.

The accessible entrance to the Long Center is on the ground floor to the left of the Grand Staircase. Elevators are located just inside through the Rollins Studio Theatre Lobby.

If you have any questions or would like any information on ADA access and accommodations, please email: [email protected]

Will restaurants have YETI passport stickers/passports available?

No, there will be no passports or stickers provided at the event. Please see official rules and details below:

YETI BBQ Passport Official Rules

Miscellaneous

Can I be a Texas Monthly Volunteer?

With over thirty events annually, Texas Monthly has the right event for you to get involved. Are you a people person? Are you a foodie? Are you passionate about live music and interactive events? If yes, we have a job for you! Email us at [email protected] and tell us why you’d like to be a Texas Monthly volunteer. Please let us know your availability close to the event and any special skills.

Will you accept a debit or credit card at the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest?

Yes, the cash bars will accept a debit or credit card. Restaurants and vendors participating in the festival may or may not accept debit/credit cards for payment so please plan to bring cash for purchases.

Will there be ATM access at the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest ?

Yes, the Long Center has an ATM on the property.

What seating is available? Should I bring a blanket or lawn chair?

The festival will provide ample seating under shaded tents on the festival grounds; however, seating is not guaranteed. Lawn chairs will not be permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to spread out on the Long Center lawn.

Are coolers permitted?

No. Coolers are not permitted on the festival grounds; however, water dispensers will be available throughout the festival grounds for festival guests to enjoy at no charge.

Can I smoke at the event?

No. The only smoking going on will be on the BBQ pits at the festival. Smoking will not be permitted on the festival grounds.

Texas Monthly BBQ Fest Safety and Medical

There will be public and private security, as well as medical staff on site for the duration of the festival. If you need any assistance go to the medical tent, locate the closest police office, or TMBBQ Fest Staff member.

Lost and Found

After the festival, please email: [email protected] to inquire about lost items. Texas Monthly will not be held responsible for unclaimed items.