John Spong: How did he come to matter to you so much? And please don’t leave out Curly.

Brené Brown: Oh, God! Well, my grandmother was my person. Ellen. She lived on [the] south side of San Antonio. Her husband, Curly, was a forklift driver at Pearl Brewery, which is now a fancy shop-and-dine location.

John Spong: Oh yeah. Right.

Brené Brown: Yeah, yeah. Back then, I assure you it was not. And so I spent every summer with Meemaw and Curly. And Curly did two things—three things, I guess. He went to work at Pearl, he sat in his recliner and listened to KBUC, and he slept.

And so my first . . . the first people I fell in love with was Willie Nelson on KBUC. And then Meemaw, my grandmother, Ellen, would always have a cigarette in her mouth. She’d wear a cigarette and a housecoat and square-toed cowboy boots. She would always do this thing with her cigarette, with her hand, “Ooh, I love this piece. Listen . . .” and it’d always be Willie Nelson or Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash. Oh, and then her favorite, Charley Pride, was just— she was obsessed.

John Spong: You’ve ticked off so many artists that you lean on. Music matters to you in a very special way. And so much of what you talk about is about connection. And music creates these very . . . when you talked at the National Cathedral, you talked—ah, shoot! Where’d I put it? The three things you go to in church: singing with strangers, passing the peace with people you maybe don’t want anything to do with the rest of the week, and breaking bread with people. You might as well be describing a Willie Nelson show.

Brené Brown: Yes. No, there’s no difference really. I think it goes back to this term, which I love: “collective effervescence.” This thing that they were . . . French philosophers studied, they saw it at first in churches. They thought it was dangerous and magical, and they weren’t sure about what it meant and how it worked. When you try to create it, it’s very hard to create it. But when you bring humans together and there’s music and there’s shared communion, whether it’s actual communion or just communion, and that whole idea of collective effervescence . . . music is really . . . I mean, music by myself is important to me.

I was in the car a couple of days ago with my son, who’s getting ready to be a senior in high school. And I was listening to my ’70s playlist, and Ambrosia came on, and he knew every word. And I was, like, all puffy and proud. And then I’ll get in his truck, and we’ll sing along to “Thunderstruck,” by AC/DC.

It doesn’t matter to me, and I’m not . . . it’s about . . . if I’m in the car with one of my kids, and we’re singing the same song, that s— is holy. That’s holy. That’s a holy moment. Music really, really matters to me. I think—you know, I’ve spent my whole career studying connection, love, vulnerability, belonging, shame. You could unleash every researcher in the world, and no one’s going to get there as fast or as accurately as the poets and the musicians and the writers.

When I was writing—what book was it? Braving the Wilderness, which was about belonging. I went all over the country, actually all over the world, and I ended that talk, during the book tour, with an arena-wide singalong of Townes Van Zandt. “If You Needed Me.”

[Townes Van Zandt singing “If I Needed You”]

Brené Brown: And just watching these people from all over, holding hands or swaying or arms wrapped around each other singing, “If you needed me, I would come to you. I would come to you, for to ease your pain.” There’s power in that.

John Spong: I’m so thrilled we got there because there’s a darkness in Townes’s music. I’ve always enjoyed using the word “wallow” to describe what I’m doing when I put it on. But actually listening to you and thinking about this stuff with that book in particular, I’m not going to use the word “wallow” anymore. I don’t think it’s a problem, but it’s not actually what we’re doing when we do that. And you summed it up perfectly. Where is it—you said about these sad songs, these really difficult dark songs, “When we hear someone else sing about jagged edges of heartache, we know we aren’t alone in our pain.” Boom! There’s the connection you’re talking about.

Brené Brown: Yeah. Yeah. Townes’s life was, I think, particularly . . . there’s a tragic note, a real tragic note, a tragic story in his life, about mental illness and addiction. But show me a person who hasn’t experienced addiction or mental health or been affected by it because someone they love has struggled with it, and I’ll show you a liar, just statistically.

No one rides for free around those issues. I don’t know if . . . I’m sure you’ve seen this, but there’s a video of Townes playing. And there’s a woman cleaning the kitchen while he is playing it, and there’s a man sitting in the corner. Do you know what I’m talking about?

John Spong: Yeah. I’m very embarrassed that I can’t remember that man’s name because it was Uncle . . . and he was a blacksmith. And they lived in . . . that house was where MoPac is now in Austin. That was Clarksville, which was the historically Black community, until the Austin powers decided that that was going to be nice real estate, and we needed to move the Black folks over to the east side in the twenties or thirties. But that was where he lived, and that’s where Townes lived, because that’s where Townes could afford to live in the early ’70s. The clip is in the movie Heartworn Highways. I think the song is “Looking Around” . . . “Waiting Around to Die.”

Brené Brown: “Waiting Around to Die.” That’s the song.

John Spong: The old man just starts weeping, and it is not put on.

Brené Brown: No, no. Oh my God! I have goosebumps all over. Holy s—! That’s the documentary. That’s the song . . . I just listened to that song yesterday actually. When I saw him weeping, I saw two things. I saw grief, and I saw connection. Connection to know I’m not alone, to know that this emotion that’s welled up in every cell of my being, that you can put words to it and music to it and convey the power of it. And we can be in communion. Come on. That’s everything.

[Townes Van Zandt singing “If I Needed You,” followed by audience at Brené Brown talk singing along to “If I Needed You”]

John Spong: Can I tell you the shortest story that I think you’ll dig?

Brené Brown: Yeah.

John Spong: About how I came to understand grace? Or my personal understanding of grace?

Brené Brown: Yeah, please. I’d love it.

John Spong: My uncle was an Episcopal bishop. And so when I listened to you interview, on your podcast, Bishop Curry, Michael Curry, it doesn’t remind me of my uncle—because it’s Bishop Curry—but to be that intelligent and that relatable . . . There’s so much love inside that dude . . . that he’s leading with that. That that’s the takeaway in spite of these other things. But also, and I’ve heard him preach—man, there’s nothing like somebody who can preach, who can really preach.

I saw my uncle perform one wedding, a few years ago. It was in New Orleans. My stepsister was getting married and my uncle was good at this stuff. And so, at one point he steps down from the altar—and maybe that’s right after we pass the peace—he steps down from the altar and he says, “Okay, you guys are a community, you’re family, and we’ve come here together because Ashley and Mark are fixing to get married. They’re going to need your help. There are people here who . . . Because being married is not easy. As excited as they are today, it’s not going to be like this the rest of the way. We’ve got people here who have been married for many years. We’ve got people here who have been married many times, but they need your advice. And so I’m going to ask you to give them some advice. But a rule: It’s got to be in one word. I would like you to give them one word of advice. Just go.” And so there’s an awkward pause.

And then finally somebody says “love.” And my uncle says, “That’s good. That’s right. Love.” And somebody else—”but more.” And somebody else says “empathy.” My uncle says, “That’s good.” Somebody says “humor”. . . “patience”. . . “sympathy”. . . “togetherness”. . . and all this stuff. And finally somebody says “grace.” And my uncle says, “That’s what I’m looking for. Everything you guys just said is contained within ‘grace.’ Because Ashley, there’s going to be times when he drives you crazy. And Mark, there are going to be times when she drives you crazy. And simply put, there are going to be times when you let each other down. When that happens, you need to know that the other is still going to be there after that happens. That is grace. That’s what you guys have got to do for each other.” I got it. I finally understood it.

Brené Brown: It really does. It is really the container for all of the other things. I was thinking about what word would I have said? And probably thirty years into my marriage, I would’ve said “forgiveness,” probably. But that too would’ve been held by grace. God, that’s really good. I get it. Yeah.

John Spong: Yeah.

Brené Brown: Small word . . . big, big idea.

[Willie Nelson singing “Amazing Grace”]

John Spong: You spoke earlier about “thin places,” and when you talked to Bishop Curry about that, I loved the way he put it. He said, “A thin place is a moment where the present intersects with eternity.”

Brené Brown: Woo-hoo! I’ve got goosebumps.

John Spong: Isn’t that good? Well, you got it out of him. Hell!

Brené Brown: No, but that’s good. I’ve been trying to think a lot about . . . again, I’m like ass-high in Richard Rohr books right now, so I am so hard to be around. I am really on that “second half of life” theology. But do you know Richard Rohr’s work?

John Spong: Un-uh. Hit me!

Brené Brown: Oh my God. I’m going to send you some books. As soon as we get off here, I’m going to send you some books.

John Spong: Please.

Brené Brown: He’s probably one of my favorite living theologians. I read a lot of Thomas Burton and I read a lot . . . but just his work is incredible to me. He’s just this incredibly thoughtful, contemplative—kind of talks a lot about the cosmic Jesus, talks about the failures of the church to stay focused on healing. I asked him questions about the LGBTQA community and he’s like, “Oh my God, how dare you tell God who to love?” He’s just an incredible, to me, theologian.

But I just wrote the forward for a rerelease of one of his books, and he writes a lot about the twelve steps and spirituality. And I’ve been sober for . . . just this month, I just celebrated 27 years. So, a long time.

John Spong: Hey, congrats!

Brené Brown: Yeah, thanks. But when you were talking about Bishop Curry’s definition of a “thin place,” where present meets eternity, when I was reading this latest book, I remember thinking, I think there comes a point in our lives, at least for those of us on a spiritual journey, and not everybody is, and that’s cool.

But for me, rather than jetting out of my life and visiting a thin place and coming back into, like, the real world of get-shit-done, the to-do list, and all that other stuff, I think you can get to a point, at least I think I am at a point where I want to set up shop not in this world and visit that world and a thin place, but I want to spend more time inside of the place in me where God lives.

I think for me, and it’s not just “Amazing Grace” by Willie, but the whole group of people, Johnny Cash singing “I Shall Not Be Moved.” Loretta Lynn, “How Great Thou Art.” I think that those are signposts for me, for the way home for me. They’re just studded with struggle and heartache and pain and addiction. I don’t want a hymn from someone who’s never passed out in a bar. I’m just not interested. I don’t know why. It’s a terrible bar. It’s a terrible threshold. I just think that’s some trench religion for me.

John Spong: Yeah. Well, so, along those lines, great hymns sung in a powerful way, can I ask about an event that I suspect you would describe as a thin place?

Brené Brown: Sure.

John Spong: Can you talk about when President Obama sang “Amazing Grace” in Charleston?

Brené Brown: I think the fact that we’re both getting weepy about that means the answer’s probably no. I probably can’t talk about it, but I can . . . what I can say, all I can say about it, is just like music can unite, it can heal. But I probably can’t talk about it because I’m so f—ing angry about the pain in our state, and the policies and the decisions that people are making that in no way reflect who we are. I probably can’t.

John Spong: It was—everybody knows what we’re talking about. Nine people killed just by hate. And talk about vulnerability—I mean, they were in prayer, when it happened. And it was the result of a problem that you just described, that those people had been dealing with their entire lives, and so many people weren’t even listening to them, and then that happened.

And it doesn’t matter if someone agrees with Obama’s politics, you can not like him because of his politics, you can not like him just because you don’t like him. But what he did that day, there was no place else for him to turn but that song. When everybody sang it together—and actually, I’ll push back. I don’t know that anyone healed that day. It’s like the Willie song: “It’s not something you get over, it’s something you get through.” That song didn’t take care of anything. But in that moment, people were holding hands, literally and figuratively. That is not something Obama did. That is something that that song does. It’s something that grace does.

Brené Brown: It is something that grace does. And man, what an example of ‘grace is courageous.’ I’m saying this as someone who studies courage. Grace is not for the faint of heart. Grace takes—I mean, this is, again, Richard Rohr—grace takes so much courage to accept. I am trapped in relentless grace.

And God, that pisses me off because I’m a meritocracy girl, living in a grace-filled world. I don’t like it. But grace is courage. And that moment of . . . and “healing” was . . . I’m glad you pushed back because “healing” is not the right word, but what is the word I’m looking for? Maybe “communion” is the right word. Maybe to go back with that, like you’re not alone in this. And prayer and dropping to our collective knees—and dropping to your knees takes courage. Yeah. It’s brave to accept it, it’s brave to give it.

[Barack Obama and congregation singing “Amazing Grace”]

John Spong: And so for . . . anytime Willie does a song, everybody says that’s his. We did a podcast interview with Shakey Graves, and he talked about “Always On My Mind,” which everybody thought was an Elvis song until Willie did it. Now it’s a Willie song.

But Willie doesn’t own “Amazing Grace,” and he wouldn’t say he did. Everybody’s tapping . . . when they sing that song . . . Judy Collins, who had the big hit with it, said, “When I sing that song, I can hear everybody that ever sang it singing with me.”

Brené Brown: Oh, God! That’s so beautiful. Yeah, there is a very . . . that’s why I was asking about Bobbie. There’s a very looming sense of deference when Willie sings that song.

John Spong: Yeah.

Brené Brown: Do you know what I mean? Like a bow . . .

John Spong: Yeah.

Brené Brown: . . . to the topic, and to the history, and to everyone else who’s had the courage to sing it, sing along with it, accept it, pray for it, shove it out away from them, myself included. But yeah, and I don’t . . . It was really weird when your team came back and said, “Which version?” I don’t think I knew there was more than one version. I think y’all sent me some links, and I played the one that it wasn’t. I was like, “No, that’s not it.” And then I started to doubt myself that it existed. Like, “No, and it’s . . .” And you can hear Trigger.

John Spong: Yes.

Brené Brown: You can really hear Trigger. You can really hear Trigger. And you can really hear the keys of an old piano.

John Spong: Yep.

Brené Brown: You can’t play that s— on a new piano. It was just . . . yeah. It’s my song. I bet I listen to it, still . . . I bet I still listen to it—and that was fifteen years ago—I bet I still listen to it, by necessity, two or three times a week.

John Spong: I’m so grateful to you for talking to me about all this stuff.

Brené Brown: Me too.

John Spong: Thank you.

