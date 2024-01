This episode is part of a sponsored content series with the Amegy Bank. Hear more stories here.

How do you create and build a company into one of Houston’s leading woman and minority-owned chemical distributors? You might do well to take some cues from Donna Cole, President and CEO of Cole Chemical & Distributing, Inc. Join us as we explore what led to Cole’s success in business, and how she gave back to the Houston community by lifting up women and minority voices.