Knowledge is power, and Paul Quinn President Michael Sorrell is helping make sure that every one of his students leaves school with that power. After practicing law and then serving in the White House as an executive assistant for the executive office, Michael Sorrell pivoted away from politics to education. Although originally on a path destined to be a political mover and shaker in Washington DC, Sorrell found himself making waves at a small, historically black college in Dallas. Join us in learning how one voice is working to uplift and empower his Texas community.