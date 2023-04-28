This episode is part of a sponsored content series with HBO Max. Listen to more episodes here

Host Nancy Miller sits down with Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe to unpack Betty and Allan Gore’s emotional relationship. Miller travels back in time with production designer Suzuki Ingerslev to understand what it takes to bring late 1970s Texas to life. Texas Monthly editor-at-large Sean O’Neal joins the podcast to talk about what it was like to have his Austin home transformed into a television set.